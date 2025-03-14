F1 2025: Who are the Sky Sports commentators?

Formula 1 is back, with the 2025 season getting underway at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

The excitement is building as Lewis Hamilton gets set to make his grand prix debut with his new Ferrari team, who are just one of a number of teams looking for championship success in 2025.

2024 constructors' champions McLaren appear to be the favourites, while Red Bull, stewarded by four-time world champion Max Verstappen, will also be looking to bounce back to the top of the standings after a drop to third last season.

But who are the voices that will be taking you through the action in Melbourne and the following 23 race weekends of the 2025 season?

Sky Sports have held rights to F1 since 2012

Who commentates on F1?

David Croft

Crofty has worked with Sky Sports F1 since they were given the rights to the sport back in 2012. He previously commentated on F1 for BBC Radio 5 Live from 2006 until 2011.

In 2024, he missed his first few races for 17 years, when he decided to take a step back and allow Harry Benjamin to take over the reins at the Emilia Romagna, Austria and Azerbaijan grands prix.

Harry Benjamin

Benjamin will once again be Sky's lead commentator at a number of race weekends in 2025, with the 24-race calendar being split up between him and Croft.

It is unclear which race weekends Benjamin will be commentating on, but when he's not working with Sky, you can catch him as the lead commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live's F1 coverage.

Martin Brundle

Broadcasting legend Martin Brundle will once again take his place alongside Croft at the majority of race weekends in 2025, providing his insightful analysis and iconic features.

Brundle's grid walk has been a staple of F1 coverage since 1997 across various broadcasters, and has featured some rather awkward moments over the years.

Brundle also has 158 grand prix starts under his belt as a driver, having raced for the likes of Benetton and McLaren among other teams throughout his F1 career.

Meet the Sky Sports F1 team

As well as the above commentators, Sky also provides intriguing insight before and after the on-track sessions from several experts, including stars from various racing series and broadcasting backgrounds.

Simon Lazenby

Lazenby presents coverage of the weekend, knitting the programme together as a variety of experts and analysts give their thoughts on certain aspects.

Natalie Pinkham

After starting as a pit lane reporter, Pinkham has now become a central part of the race weekend coverage and hosts The F1 Show, as well as leading the on-screen coverage over certain race weekends.

Ted Kravitz

A regular for British F1 fans on television for almost 20 years, Kravitz is a pit lane reporter, and also hosts his now iconic Ted's Notebook show.

Bernie Collins

Former race strategist Collins, who hails from Northern Ireland, signed up in time for the 2023 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix to 'demystify all things engineering and race strategy', and has been working with the broadcaster ever since.

Previously, she worked with McLaren as a Performance Engineer before moving to Force India, remaining with the team throughout their transition to Racing Point and then Aston Martin. Her final two years with Lawrence Stroll's outfit saw her fill the key role of Head of Race Strategy.

Anthony Davidson

Former Super Aguri, BAR and Minardi F1 driver, Davidson also served as a Mercedes test driver and now provides deep technical analysis across race weekends for Sky, occasionally stepping into the commentary box.

Karun Chandhok

After competing in GP2, F1 with Hispania Racing, and Formula E for Mahindra Racing, Chandhok took his expertise to television. He started as a pit lane reporter for BBC and Channel 4, before moving to Sky Sports F1 in 2020.

Rachel Brookes

Brookes previously hosted the F1 Show alongside axed pundit and FIA steward Johnny Herbert but now presents Sky Sports News and can be regularly found interviewing F1 drivers in the paddock before and after races.

Craig Slater

Slater covers F1 for Sky Sport News and also pops up on Sky F1's output, interviewing drivers on Thursdays and after sessions on the weekend.

Which racing superstars are pundits on Sky Sports F1?

These are the expert pundits who will be regularly swapping in and out at varying race weekends in 2025.

Naomi Schiff Jamie Chadwick Nico Rosberg Jenson Button Jacques Villeneuve Danica Patrick

