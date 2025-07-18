Shock Lewis Hamilton stat shows truth of ‘disaster’ Ferrari debut

When F1 legend Lewis Hamilton made the blockbuster announcement last year that he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, everyone lost their minds.

The thought of seeing the seven-time champion grace the podium dressed head to toe in red sent fans wild, with some even hoping Hamilton would finally be be able to win an eighth championship with the Scuderia.

However, having now reached the halfway point of his debut season with Ferrari, the 40-year-old spends most of his time tempering expectations and hoping the next race will be the one where he finally gets to grips with the car.

Having failed to make an appearance on the podium at any grand prix so far with Ferrari, Italian media, his loyal fanbase and even Hamilton himself all admitted the 2025 season has been somewhat of a disaster, but one stat proves hope is not lost.

Things may not be as bad as they seem at Ferrari, after all, it did take Hamilton 10 races to achieve a win in 2013 after switching from McLaren to Mercedes, so here's why he should hold out hope for the second half of this year.

Hamilton is one of only two stars on the 2025 grid who have earned points at every race weekend this season... the other? Championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri are the only drivers to score points at every F1 weekend in 2025

Hamilton handed fresh hope for first Ferrari campaign

Hang on... didn't Hamilton get disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix? Yes, he did, and so did team-mate Charles Leclerc.

But in a whirlwind weekend for Hamilton and his Italian team, that setback came just one day after he earned eight points in the sprint race having stormed to his first and only race victory in red.

Having extracted the maximum out of the SF-25 on Saturday, Hamilton was then disqualified on the Sunday after the grand prix with the stewards finding that the skid wear on his Ferrari did not meet the minimum thickness requirements, but nevertheless he had already scored points.

And what about Piastri's shocker in front of his home crowd at the opening round of the campaign? Well, he almost ruled himself out of the Australian GP after getting his McLaren stuck in the wet grass, but thanks to the cheers from his fellow Aussie's he turned his MCL39 around, got back on track and dragged it to P9, earning points just one place ahead of Hamilton in P10.

Hamilton's debut season with the Scuderia may not have made for the dramatic run of podiums and wins many had hoped for, and whilst McLaren and Piastri still lead both the standings, Hamilton's consistency in the points bode well for the second half of the year.

Ferrari have a slim chance of catching McLaren in the team championship with 238 points currently separating them, but if Hamilton can find solace in the small wins and continue to earn points every weekend, it may just be enough to keep them in second ahead of Mercedes.

