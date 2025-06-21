Hamilton's awkward Ferrari admission points to bleak F1 future

An awkward moment between F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and a journalist at the recent Canadian Grand Prix has furthered rumours that he and Ferrari may not be on the same page.

Hamilton previously suggested he was unsure whether upgrades were coming to his SF-25 car, also hinting that Ferrari may have already given up on the 2025 season with everything riding on 2026.

However, team principal Fred Vasseur seemed to rebuke that during the Canadian GP weekend, confirming that there are upgrades coming and that these may make Ferrari more competitive in 2025.

Now, a clip has emerged of Hamilton's interview with a journalist during the drivers' parade at the Canadian GP where a slightly awkward exchange took place.

Hamilton had qualified well in Montreal, up in fifth ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, and was asked whether Ferrari's new upgrades had helped him achieve that result.

"What upgrades?", Hamilton replied, seemingly unsure as to whether any upgrades had been added to his car, before confirming to the journalist: "Zero upgrades. We need one!"

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in Canada

Hamilton struggles once again

As it happened, upgrades or not, Hamilton's race performance was not improved on what we have seen for much of the season.

The seven-time champion was overtaken by team-mate Leclerc and ended up finishing down in a distant sixth.

This, however, was caveated by damage to the seven-time champion's Ferrari that was caused by hitting a groundhog, which made him lose up to 20 points of downforce.

Hamilton sits sixth in the drivers' championship, 25 points behind Leclerc, and both drivers will be hoping for upgrades to be made to their car so they can more regularly compete nearer to the front.

