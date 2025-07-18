The shocking F1 stat that proves qualifying doesn't matter

F1 fans often hear the phrase ‘the points are earned on Sunday’. Usually, it is said by a driver after a terrible qualifying session. Or a team principal in denial about their poor performance.

For Fernando Alonso however, the phrase must feel like a taunt, having only acquired points in four grands prix in 2025, despite his own impressive qualifying form.

The Spaniard has beaten his team-mate Lance Stroll in every qualifying session with Aston Martin this year; yet somehow, Alonso languishes behind the Canadian in the drivers’ standings.

It is quite surprising given Alonso’s championship winning pedigree, and because of how much emphasis is placed on qualifying speed as a signifier of a talent.

How important is F1 qualifying?

Alonso has the edge over Stroll in qualifying

However, if you can beat your team-mate in every qualifying session but still not come out on top in the race, it raises an important question. Does qualifying really matter?

The importance of qualifying really depends on the driver you are and the team you race for.

For example, if Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri manage to secure pole position, there is a high chance they will both race off into the distance with the benefit of clean air and perfectly preserved tyres.

However, if Max Verstappen or George Russell snatch pole, they do not necessarily have the same advantage as the McLarens.

Norris and Piastri have proven time-and-time again in 2025 - barring Canada - that even if they do not claim pole position they can stay in touch with the lead car, and often win the race themselves.

So, in 2025 qualifying usually does not matter as much, given that McLaren have been so strong in the race and can easily make-up track position.

On the other hand, drivers further down the grid certainly place more emphasis on qualifying and a desirable grid slot.

Tracks such as Monaco are obviously an outlier in this discussion, with qualifying paramount to the race result, but there are alternative circuits that are difficult to overtake on.

At Imola over the years, drivers have struggled to gain places and have often found themselves stuck behind slower cars in a DRS train. Here, qualifying is crucial to avoid getting stuck behind a gaggle of cars outside of the top 10 and missing out on crucial points.

Even if you qualify well however, a team’s strategy can ruin a race. Just look at Alonso at Silverstone.

The champion started P7 while his team-mate Stroll was all the way down in P17, but the Canadian gained an advantage over Alonso after changing to soft tyres between the first Virtual Safety Car and the rain arriving.

As a result, Stroll enjoyed a higher finish than Alonso in seventh, and the decision drew the ire of the Spaniard during the race.

Despite Alonso’s track position, he still finished behind his team-mate, which proves that while you can be the best qualifier sometimes strategy and the race can completely undo a race weekend.

Granted, only four points separate Stroll and Alonso in the standings, but it still shows anything can happen on a Sunday to change the complexion of an inter-team battle.

Thankfully for F1 fans, qualifying’s lack of significance at certain circuits makes for more thrilling action for viewers. Track position should not determine the finishing order, or else what would be the point of Sunday's grand prix?

