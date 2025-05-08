close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
McLaren star delivers verdict over 'crazy' F1 switch

McLaren star delivers verdict over 'crazy' F1 switch

McLaren star delivers verdict over 'crazy' F1 switch

McLaren star delivers verdict over 'crazy' F1 switch

A McLaren star has issued his verdict on a potential move from Formula 1 to another high-profile racing series.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris claimed the top two spots at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, with the former securing his fourth win of the campaign to date.

The Australian has emerged as a serious contender for this year's world title, having surged into the lead in the drivers' standings ahead of his team-mate, and defending champion Max Verstappen.

Following his impressive victory in Florida, Piastri was asked if he would one day like to try his hand at IndyCar racing - following in the footsteps of former world champions Fernando Alonso and Jacques Villeneuve - but his response suggested it's not something he will likely pursue.

"Those guys are crazy," Piastri told the Indy Star. "I think, for me, the speeds, the walls being so close, you've got to put a lot of trust in the people around you."

Piastri reveals IndyCar fears

The 24-year-old continued: "Crashing an F1 car at the speeds we go hurts.

"Add another 20 to 30 mph... they're going basically 20 mph quicker as an average speed than our top speed.

"It's not a matter of it's going to hurt, it's a matter of how much it's going to hurt."

Piastri's win at the Hard Rock Stadium last weekend was the sixth of his career, putting him one ahead of team-mate Norris.

His attention now turns to next weekend's Emilia Romagna GP at the iconic Imola circuit, where he will look to improve on the fourth-place finish he achieved on his debut at the track last year.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits

Related

Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Fernando Alonso Miami Grand Prix Jacques Villeneuve IndyCar
Sky pundit blown away by F1 star's team radio
Bahrain Grand Prix

Sky pundit blown away by F1 star's team radio

  • April 18, 2025 11:57
McLaren star determined to break unusual Daniel Ricciardo record
Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren star determined to break unusual Daniel Ricciardo record

  • March 27, 2025 22:59

Latest News

Latest F1 News

McLaren star delivers verdict over 'crazy' F1 switch

  • 25 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari crisis as team boss quits

  • 31 minutes ago
Red Bull Crisis

Christian Horner Red Bull future threatened as F1 rivals confirm huge team change

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Schumacher F1 return edges closer after 'decisive' talks with new team

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star Jack Doohan breaks silence over brutal mid-season Alpine axe

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Martin Brundle already knows who is going to win the F1 drivers' title - here's how

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x