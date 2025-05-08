McLaren star delivers verdict over 'crazy' F1 switch

A McLaren star has issued his verdict on a potential move from Formula 1 to another high-profile racing series.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris claimed the top two spots at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, with the former securing his fourth win of the campaign to date.

The Australian has emerged as a serious contender for this year's world title, having surged into the lead in the drivers' standings ahead of his team-mate, and defending champion Max Verstappen.

Following his impressive victory in Florida, Piastri was asked if he would one day like to try his hand at IndyCar racing - following in the footsteps of former world champions Fernando Alonso and Jacques Villeneuve - but his response suggested it's not something he will likely pursue.

"Those guys are crazy," Piastri told the Indy Star. "I think, for me, the speeds, the walls being so close, you've got to put a lot of trust in the people around you."

Piastri reveals IndyCar fears

The 24-year-old continued: "Crashing an F1 car at the speeds we go hurts.

"Add another 20 to 30 mph... they're going basically 20 mph quicker as an average speed than our top speed.

"It's not a matter of it's going to hurt, it's a matter of how much it's going to hurt."

Piastri's win at the Hard Rock Stadium last weekend was the sixth of his career, putting him one ahead of team-mate Norris.

His attention now turns to next weekend's Emilia Romagna GP at the iconic Imola circuit, where he will look to improve on the fourth-place finish he achieved on his debut at the track last year.

