McLaren star determined to break unusual Daniel Ricciardo record

McLaren star Oscar Piastri will have to break a 10-year record if he is to realise his dream of becoming Formula 1 world champion.

The Australian secured his first victory of the season at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, coming home ahead of team-mate Lando Norris and Mercedes' George Russell.

It was a welcome result for Piastri after he finished ninth at his home race in Melbourne one week earlier having been in contention for a podium spot before spinning off the track in the latter stages.

Piastri looking to end 10-year curse

Despite being considered by many to be McLaren's No. 2 driver behind Norris, Piastri has made no secret of his desire to challenge for the championship having enjoyed a breakout season in 2024.

By claiming the victory in Shanghai, the 23-year-old became the second Aussie to win on the famous track, with Daniel Ricciardo being the first to achieve the feat in 2018.

However, the former Red Bull star holds the unwanted tag of being the last driver since 2014 not to go on and clinch the drivers' championship having come out on top in China.

Since 2014, Lewis Hamilton has done it four times, with former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg also on the list of winners after taking the title in 2016.

The Chinese GP was suspended from 2020 until 2023, but Max Verstappen enjoyed his first win on the circuit last season when F1 returned to Shanghai, with the Dutchman also following the victory up with another drivers' championship win - his fourth in succession.

Piastri will look to further cement his status as a legitimate title contender next weekend in Japan at the Suzuka circuit, the track on which he earned his first podium finish in F1 back in 2023.

