FIA announce new F1 penalty rules ahead of Imola Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed a rule change regarding penalties for swearing received by drivers, in an official announcement made by Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Formula 1's governing body have been involved in a swearing row with not just F1 drivers, but competitors from other FIA-led series in recent months after president Ben Sulayem ordered a crackdown on swearing.

Max Verstappen, for example, was given a community service-style penalty for swearing during a press conference back in October and he - and chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) George Russell - have been very vocal about the implementation of the policy.

Before the start of the 2025 season, Ben Sulayem even suggested team radio might not be able to be broadcast to fans across the world if drivers couldn't stop swearing.

Now, the FIA have backed down on the matter, announcing a change to 'strengthen' Appendix B of the sporting regulations.

The maximum penalty for a breach of the regulations has been halved from €10,000 to €5000, while exceptions will be made for language used 'on-track' as opposed to in a 'controlled environment' such as a press conference.

In an official statement, Ben Sulayem said: "As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition. I have led an extensive and collaborative review with contributions from across the seven FIA world championships, FIA member clubs and other motor sports organisations.

"The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute. The FIA will always be committed to ensuring motor sport is accessible for all our sporting family."

FIA back down on driver swearing punishments

As well as Verstappen, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc also received a fine for swearing in a press conference at the end of the 2024 season.

World Rally Championship (WRC) driver Adrien Fourmaux was also fined €10,000 and hit with a suspended €20,000 fine for using 'inappropriate language' during a TV interview earlier in 2025, prompting a row between WRC drivers, co-drivers and the FIA.

The new changes to Appendix B are to be implemented immediately ahead of this weekend's race in Imola, with no response as of yet from the GPDA.

Ronan Morgan, president of the drivers’ committee at the FIA, added: "Drivers are looked up to as role models by young fans and are rightly seen as ambassadors for the wider world of motorsport, how they act really does matter but it is important to recognise that there is a difference between what is said during a race and in a press conference.

"Today’s changes further strengthen the FIA’s International Sporting Code supporting our drivers by understanding the pressures they face during the heat of competition."

