F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers Ferrari 'damage' in Imola nightmare
Lewis Hamilton's first Italian race weekend as a Ferrari driver has not had the fairytale cadence he and the tifosi had dreamed of, coming into Saturday's qualifying session.
The seven-time world champion could only put his car tenth fastest in the final practice session of the weekend, and was heard telling his team on the radio 'I have floor damage, I ran wide' after an excursion coming out of turn 18 at Rivazza.
Teams appeared to struggle to set fast times on the soft compound tyre, often failing to improve on their times set on mediums – likely due to a combination of Pirelli reducing tyre pressures overnight and a drop in track temperature during the session.
McLaren dominated running on Friday and looked strong again in the final practice session before the afternoon's qualifying session, with Lando Norris eking ahead of Oscar Piastri on this occasion on their qualifying runs.
There was no session-ending red flag on Saturday as there was in both Friday sessions, although Liam Lawson raised eyebrows when he spun at high speed through Tamburello, ruining his tyres but staying out of the wall.
Here are the results from FP3 at the Imola Grand Prix!
F1 FP3 Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:14.897
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.100s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.181s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.502s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.554s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.560s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.611s
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.765s
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.835s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.890s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.922s
|12
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.047s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.078s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.080s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.093s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.149s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.213s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.313s
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.341s
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.490s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
The Emilia-Romagna GP weekend continues on Saturday, May 17 with qualifying at 4pm (local time) and 3pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch in your location click here.
