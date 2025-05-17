F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers Ferrari 'damage' in Imola nightmare

Lewis Hamilton's first Italian race weekend as a Ferrari driver has not had the fairytale cadence he and the tifosi had dreamed of, coming into Saturday's qualifying session.

The seven-time world champion could only put his car tenth fastest in the final practice session of the weekend, and was heard telling his team on the radio 'I have floor damage, I ran wide' after an excursion coming out of turn 18 at Rivazza.

Teams appeared to struggle to set fast times on the soft compound tyre, often failing to improve on their times set on mediums – likely due to a combination of Pirelli reducing tyre pressures overnight and a drop in track temperature during the session.

McLaren dominated running on Friday and looked strong again in the final practice session before the afternoon's qualifying session, with Lando Norris eking ahead of Oscar Piastri on this occasion on their qualifying runs.

There was no session-ending red flag on Saturday as there was in both Friday sessions, although Liam Lawson raised eyebrows when he spun at high speed through Tamburello, ruining his tyres but staying out of the wall.

Here are the results from FP3 at the Imola Grand Prix!

F1 FP3 Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025

