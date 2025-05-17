F1 Qualifying Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
Qualifying for the Imola Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, May 17), with the McLaren drivers set to renew their battle for the championship.
While Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris lead the way in the championship, it is Max Verstappen who has the best qualifying record so far in 2025, claiming three pole positions from the opening six races, despite sitting 32 points behind Piastri in the drivers' championship.
As round seven of the 2025 world championship takes the drivers and teams to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, McLaren will be hoping to dent Verstappen's qualifying record, particularly on a track that is difficult to overtake.
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton takes part in his first competitive session in Italy as a Ferrari driver, with the tifosi set to cheer on their new seven-time world champion driver signing.
Kimi Antonelli is also competing in his home race this weekend, and the 18-year-old has brought his family and school friends to the circuit for the occasion.
But what time can you catch the drivers battling it out for pole position?
F1 Quaifying times - Imola Grand Prix
Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, May 17, 2025) at 4pm local time (CEST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Qualifying - Saturday, May 17 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|3:00pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|10:00am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|09:00am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|7:00am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|12:00am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|8:00am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|11:00pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|10:00pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|10:00pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|5:00pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|6:00pm Saturday
How to watch Imola Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|*Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.
Viaplay TV can be viewed on:
KPN on channel 51 Ziggo on channel 13 Odido on channel 13 DELTA on channel 22
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
