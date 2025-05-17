close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Qualifying Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

Qualifying for the Imola Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, May 17), with the McLaren drivers set to renew their battle for the championship.

While Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris lead the way in the championship, it is Max Verstappen who has the best qualifying record so far in 2025, claiming three pole positions from the opening six races, despite sitting 32 points behind Piastri in the drivers' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict as Toto Wolff absent at Imola Grand Prix

As round seven of the 2025 world championship takes the drivers and teams to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, McLaren will be hoping to dent Verstappen's qualifying record, particularly on a track that is difficult to overtake.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton takes part in his first competitive session in Italy as a Ferrari driver, with the tifosi set to cheer on their new seven-time world champion driver signing.

Kimi Antonelli is also competing in his home race this weekend, and the 18-year-old has brought his family and school friends to the circuit for the occasion.

But what time can you catch the drivers battling it out for pole position?

F1 Quaifying times - Imola Grand Prix

Qualifying takes place today (Saturday, May 17, 2025) at 4pm local time (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Qualifying - Saturday, May 17 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)4:00pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)3:00pm Saturday
United States (EDT)10:00am Saturday
United States (CDT)09:00am Saturday
United States (PDT)7:00am Saturday
Australia (AEST)12:00am Sunday
Australia (AWST)10:00pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)8:00am Saturday
Japan (JST)11:00pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)4:00pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
China (CST)10:00pm Saturday
India (IST)7:30pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)10:00pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)5:00pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)5:00pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)6:00pm Saturday

How to watch Imola Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
*ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1
CanadaRDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*For viewers lucky enough to have access to Italian television broadcasts, qualifying and the main race at the Emilia-Romagna GP can be watched live on the free-to-air channel TV8. Viewers in the Netherlands also have access to a free live stream for the entire weekend thanks to Viaplay TV.

Viaplay TV can be viewed on:

KPN on channel 51 Ziggo on channel 13 Odido on channel 13 DELTA on channel 22

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 punishment verdict after Charles Leclerc incident at Imola Grand Prix

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren FIA Lando Norris
Why isn’t Toto Wolff at the Imola GP?
Imola Grand Prix

Why isn’t Toto Wolff at the Imola GP?

  • Yesterday 22:57
New F1 star subject to pre-race FIA test at Imola Grand Prix
Imola Grand Prix

New F1 star subject to pre-race FIA test at Imola Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:57

Latest News

Imola Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Imola Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 minutes ago
FIA

Lewis Hamilton's dad 'set for new FIA role' as presidency bid ramps up

  • 19 minutes ago
Imola Grand Prix

George Russell slams FIA over 'ridiculous' penalty change

  • 1 hour ago
Imola Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Imola Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict as Toto Wolff absent at Imola Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

New FIA test revealed as Mercedes F1 car summoned at Imola - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x