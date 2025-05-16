FIA issue official announcement as Mercedes F1 car summoned at Imola Grand Prix

Mercedes have had one of their Formula 1 cars summoned in an official FIA document ahead of the Imola Grand Prix.

George Russell's W16 was selected at random for the car presentation procedure alongside Esteban Ocon's Haas and Lance Stroll's Aston Martin car.

The procedure is a routine one and happens during every race weekend, allowing media and paddock personnel the opportunity to have a closer look at specific cars.

On top of this, one car from each team is also presented outside the garages during race weekends, and if a team has decided to only apply upgrades to one of their cars, it is that one that must be on show.

Mercedes are one of several teams to have brought upgrades to the circuit, as the European leg of the 2025 F1 world championship begins at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.

Russell looking to continue fine form

Mercedes head into round seven of the 2025 championship as McLaren's main competitors in the constructors' championship, currently sat in second thanks to the performances of Russell and 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

Russell has claimed four podiums in the opening six full-length races of the season, and is currently sat fourth in the drivers' championship, while Antonelli is putting in a fine rookie season, currently sat ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

While a technical representative will be present at the presentation of Russell's car, the summoning of car 63 is a routine procedure, and the team nor the Brit are not under any kind of investigation before the start of the weekend's running.

The same applies to Ocon, Stroll and their teams, as the action gets underway with two practice sessions on Friday.

