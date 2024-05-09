Ricciardo makes shock move away from F1

Daniel Ricciardo is reportedly involved in a new venture following a difficult Miami Grand Prix.

The weekend started well for the Australian driver, finishing a season best fourth in the sprint race ahead Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

A strong sprint race was needed for Ricciardo after a string of disappointing results and criticisms of his current performance.

This contrasts to his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who has enjoyed consistent top ten finishes in 2024, and earnt a majority of RB's points.

Daniel Ricciardo finished a season best P4 in the Miami sprint

Ricciardo was involved in a first lap incident during the Japanese Grand Prix

Is Ricciardo looking for a role outside of F1?

The Miami Grand Prix weekend quickly unravelled for Ricciardo, failing to get out of Q1, and starting last on the grid for the race with a penalty applied from China.

Ricciardo failed to recover into a points position during the race, finishing 15th win contrast to Tsunoda with an impressive 7th.

His situation could get worse, with racing pundit Richard Bradley suggesting RB may replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson in Imola.

Despite a tumultuous return to F1, Ricciardo seems to be thriving in new ventures off track.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Aussie is the now the executive producer for a new F1 comedy series titled 'Downforce', teaming up with writers Alec Berg and Adam Countee.

Ricciardo will use his F1 expertise to advise on the show, which has been picked up for a pilot on Disney's streaming service.

Ricciardo to produce new F1 comedy

He follows in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton, who has also been tempted into the world of Hollywood, assisting Brad Pitt with his upcoming F1 film.

Hamilton will produce the film, and has been reported to star in it alongside Pitt, Javier Bardem and Damson Idris.

Similarly to Ricciardo, Hamilton has taken on an advisory role to ensure the movie accurately depicts the world of Formula 1.

