Marko demands Ricciardo improvement after poor start

Helmut Marko would like to see more from Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo over the next few Formula 1 races after a poor start to the season.

The Australian has struggled so far this season, with young team-mate Yuki Tsunoda performing better in qualifying and in the races.

If he wants to stake a true claim for a drive at Red Bull in 2025, then he must find an immediate improvement in performance, or risk losing his current drive in the future.

A clumsy spin at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix made him look amateur, but a 40-second pitstop was missed by the world broadcast which is exactly why he was in a bad position in the first place.

His home race is next up, which should help energise the ‘Honey Badger’ who loves competing in Melbourne.

Helmut Marko expects more from Daniel Ricciardo

Marko: Ricciardo has to come up with something

Writing in a column for Speedweek, Marko confirmed he has been impressed with Tsunoda’s speed, but expects more out of his experienced Aussie.

“There’s a lot at stake this season for both Yuki and Daniel,” he said. “Yuki’s qualifying was very good, and Ricciardo has to come up with something soon…

“At least Tsunoda is very good in qualifying. Then they are in the points in the first stint, only to fall further behind afterwards…

“Whether they are putting too much strain on the tyres or there are other reasons is what you need to find out.”

Visa Cash App RB appeared to show very strong pace at pre-season testing that hasn’t quite translated to race weekends so far this season.

If they can find a way to extract slightly more performance from their car, then they may have a chance at making a run at 6th place in the constructors’ standings – currently occupied by Haas who have a singular point.

