Verstappen names KEY Red Bull factor for continued success

Max Verstappen has earmarked one crucial factor in his Red Bull team that needs to remain for them to be successful.

The Dutchman’s team have dominated Formula 1 for the past two seasons and have opened up their 2024 account with two consecutive 1-2 finishes.

In fact, the three-time champion has taken victory in 19 of the last 20 races and part of their triumph has been their ability to run a well-oiled operation.

Everyone in the organisation knows their role and performs it to a high standard, which is why after the RB20 hit the track, they remain the team to beat.

Max Verstappen is dominating Formula 1

But after an internal investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behavour’ from team principal Christian Horner, which he has since been cleared of any wrongdoing in, there have been rumblings about some of the team’s major players.

Rumours of a move for Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko to Mercedes – dragging Verstappen along with him, hit the headlines in Saudi Arabia.

Red Bull seem to have figured out their issues for now and can begin to focus on remaining the top team in Formula 1.

Christian Horner chats with Max Verstappen

The RB20 has been impressive in 2024

'Peace' important at Red Bull

Speaking about the importance of ‘peace’ within the team, Verstappen uttered how important it is as part of keeping everyone focused.

"I always said that what is most important is that we work together as a team and that everyone keeps the peace," he told Sky Sports.

"And that's what we, I think, all agree on within the team. So, hopefully from now on, that is also fully the case.

"Everyone is trying to focus in the same direction. And I think the positive out of all this is that it didn't hurt our performances. So, it's a very strong team,” he continued.

"I think also mentally, what you can see from not only driver's side, but also mechanics, engineers, everyone is there to do their job.

"And I think everyone, even when there is stuff going on or whatever, they're just very focused on their job as they should be."

