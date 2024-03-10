'The audacity' - Christian Horner Mother's Day post leaves fans stunned
Fans have been left shocked after Christian Horner decided to leave his Instagram comments on in a Mother’s Day inspired post for wife Geri Halliwell.
Horner has shared his appreciation for Halliwell after a turbulent few weeks as Red Bull boss, while he was investigated for alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ before being cleared.
He was cleared of any wrongdoing and continued to lead the Milton Keynes outfit as team principal and CEO throughout the matter.
The ongoing saga shows no signs of slowing down, with rumours of both a Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko exit swirling around the paddock in Saudi Arabia.
Horner shares touching tribute to wife
On the track, they are silencing any critics, after delivering two consecutive 1-2 finishes to start the season with the impressive RB20.
But the saga still lingers away from the circuits. In a post which has received over 150,000 likes, Horner left his comments turned on for a Mother's Day tribute, which was a surprise to many.
One fan even said 'the audacity' in response to the Brit's heartfelt tribute.
Many other fans were also shocked, plenty receiving likes after posting replies in a similar style saying they could not wait to read the comments.
Another fan left a comment saying 'what a joke...' but there was also support for Horner, including one post reading "I support you boss"
In wishing his wife a happy Mother’s Day, he said “Happy Mother’s Day - So appreciative of the mums in our family for everything they do. We’re always grateful, today and every day.”
