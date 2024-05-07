Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

With half the grid now confirmed for the 2025 season, only 10 spots remain available as Formula 1's top drivers battle it out for their futures.

Speculation over the likes of Williams' Logan Sargeant rumbles on, with the American suffering yet another disastrous weekend in Miami.

However, racing pundit Richard Bradley believes there is another driver - eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo - at risk of being cut by RB ahead of the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Ricciardo has had a poor start to the 2024 season, and has gone from being a driver linked with a potential return to Red Bull in 2025 to partner Max Verstappen, to having questions asked about his future in the sport as a whole beyond the end of this season.

It's been a frustrating season for Ricciardo at RB

Reserve driver Liam Lawson could be set to take Ricciardo's seat

'The writing's on the wall'

The Australian experienced a mixed weekend in Miami, driving exceptionally to grab fourth spot in the sprint event, before finishing 15th in the main race on Sunday.

It was to be another disappointing result in a campaign littered with below-par performances, and Bradley thinks the 34-year-old may have run out of time to turn his fortunes around, with reserve driver Liam Lawson poised to step in.

When asked on the On Track GP F1 Podcast whether Ricciardo will be in the seat at Imola, Bradley said: “I don’t think so, no.

“If you just look at it, it was one quali and one race he did a very good job in that, but let’s actually look at it in terms of overall at the beginning of this year.

“That’s two good sessions out of how many? I’m sorry but I think the writing’s on the wall.

“Liam Lawson is proven, he’s right there.”

