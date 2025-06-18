Lewis Hamilton lauded as 'inspiration' by A-list legend

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been hailed as an 'inspiration' by one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Hamilton was one of many F1 stars in attendance at Monday evening's premiere of the new F1 movie in New York, having played a key role in the production throughout the past two years.

He was joined on the red carpet by the film's composer, Hans Zimmer, and the two-time Oscar-winner was lavish in his praise of the Ferrari racer.

"A few years back I met Lewis Hamilton and we started talking, and then when this movie came about, I was really starting to talk to him," he told Variety.

"So I think in a funny sort of way, so much of the inspiration and so much of what I was doing came from my conversations with Lewis.

"I just want to give him credit - it was like he was always sitting beside me when I was writing."

Lewis Hamilton has worked alongside Brad Pitt during production for the movie

Brad Pitt leads all-star movie cast

The highly anticipated movie is set to be released in the UK on June 25, with audiences in the USA having to wait until June 27 to get their first glimpse.

It stars a host of Tinseltown A-listers, including Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem, and tells the story of a veteran racer returning to the track to partner a promising young rookie, played by British actor Damson Idris.

The critic's reviews have been largely positive, although it's fair to say the drivers themselves have been less effusive in their praise, with Williams man Carlos Sainz admitting he had to endure a few cringeworthy moments as he watched it back.

Hamilton is at least happy with the final result, labelling it the 'best racing movie that's ever been made' in a recent interview.

His attention will now return to on-track matters as preparations begin for next weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, where the 40-year-old will aim to secure an elusive first podium finish of what has been a disappointing season.

