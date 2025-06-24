What do you think Brad Pitt orders at Greggs? A steak bake? A vegan sausage roll? The last pizza that’s slightly too cold after being left on the shelf all day?

You have F1 pundit Karun Chandhok to thank for putting those thoughts in your head (and also for making you crave those greasy baked goods).

The Sky Sports star attended London’s F1 movie premiere on Monday evening, and also took the opportunity to take a sneaky snap of lead actor Pitt on the red carpet.

Instead of capturing the glamour of the event however, Chandhok opted for a realistic depiction of the British high street, with the premiere’s location also colliding with a local Greggs.

For those of you unfamiliar with Greggs - which either means you live in a different country or a posh village in the home counties - the British bakery chain is a staple of the national diet, and sells a variety of savoury products on its gently warmed shelves.

Greggs’ menu includes sausage rolls, meaty bakes, breakfast baps...even a bacon and cheese wrap if you’re that way inclined!

Unfortunately, Pitt was not pictured consuming a Greggs and instead Chadhok was just making a joke about the location of the premiere, writing on X: “Hmm…. Brad seems a bit overdressed for dinner at Greggs tonight!”

GPFans have (maybe) contacted Pitt’s team for comment on his favourite Greggs product.

What is the F1 movie about?

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris lead the F1 movie

The F1 movie is, surprisingly, about F1! More specifically it features Pitt as fictional over-the-hill racing driver Sonny Hayes, who is persuaded to return to the sport by his mate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) and join his failing team, APXGP.

Hayes also has a new team-mate, Joshua Pearce, who is young and snarky and thinks he knows better than the old racer - although you’re definitely on the side of effortlessly cool Damson Idris.

Award winning actress Kerry Condon features as Kate McKenna and the team’s technical director, whose character is tasked with taking APXGP to the top and aiming sassy quips at Hayes.

The F1 movie also features real racing scenes at iconic tracks such as Silverstone, as Hayes battles his inner demons and fights for the world championship.

Oh, and Roscoe Hamilton is also credited with an appearance.

When will the F1 movie be released?

F1 fans don’t have long to wait to watch the new movie, which will be released tomorrow (Wednesday, June 25) for international audiences.

Fans in the US and Canada will have to wait a little longer to submit their Letterboxd reviews, with the F1 movie coming out on Friday, June 27.

