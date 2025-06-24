Schumacher admits talks on F1 return after starring for Alpine

Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher has confirmed talks for a return to the sport despite currently driving for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

The German racer and son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher previously raced with Haas for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before heading to Mercedes to take on the reserve driver role.

For the past two years, however Schumacher has turned his hand to endurance racing, competing with Alpine in the 2024 and 2025 WEC campaigns.

Just last weekend, the 26-year-old took to the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe in France for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and whilst he was there, faced a lot of questions from the media over whether a return to F1 could still be on the cards.

Speaking to sport.de ahead of the fourth round of the 2025 WEC campaign, Schumacher admitted: "It's still a big topic. I'm always in talks for the future. It's a big topic when I'm not at the WEC racetrack and I can also deal with it."

Ahead of a disappointing P11 finish for Schumacher's Alpine WEC team last weekend, he maintained: "I'm very grateful to be here. You have to really appreciate this sport because it's very special and a lot of fun."

Mick Schumacher's last role in F1 was as Mercedes test and reserve driver between 2023 and 2024

What are the chances of Mick Schumacher's F1 comeback?

Schumacher opted to leave his position as Mercedes' reserve driver in 2024, citing a passion for pursuing a competitive seat once again.

With an offer from Alpine on the table in WEC, that move appeared to come at just the right time in the young star's career.

Having already raced in the pinnacle of motorsport for one American outfit, perhaps the announcement that another American team would be joining the grid in 2026 in the form of Cadillac has tempted Schumacher to return to the sport.

As things stand there is a plethora of stars rumoured to be on Cadillac's radar, with Schumacher seemingly one of them after his appearance at this year's Miami GP aligned perfectly with the team's launch night... coincidence?

If a return to F1 is something Schumacher is interested in, he will have some fierce competition, mostly from his former colleagues, with Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Sergio Perez reportedly also in talks to become a part of the first driver lineup for the 11th team on the grid next year.

Whilst Perez remains the firm favourite, the idea of having one experienced driver and one young American star may have been parked for now, with racing experience likely more valuable to Cadillac as they navigate their entrance to the sport, something Schumacher's expertise could certainly help with.

