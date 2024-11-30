close global

Alpine announce driver lineup CHANGE for 2025

Alpine have announced a driver lineup change for the 2025 World Endurance Championship season.

The French team will field driver changes in both Formula 1 and WEC next year, as they prepare to say goodbye to Esteban Ocon in the former.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to be replaced by Red Bull as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix

READ MORE: Hamilton, Verstappen and 15 other F1 drivers under INVESTIGATION at the Qatar Grand Prix

Ocon will join rival team Haas for 2025, as Alpine welcome Jack Doohan alongside Pierre Gasly from the next season onwards.

However, before he has even started a race with the team, speculation around the safety of his seat has begun to spiral in recent weeks.

Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine for Haas in 2025
Jack Doohan (right) will join Alpine in 2025

Will Alpine opt for Franco Colapinto over Jack Doohan?

The arrival of Franco Colapinto at Williams has alerted F1 teams to the star's talents, but the Argentine will have to step aside when Carlos Sainz joins the team in 2025.

Colapinto has been linked to a drive at Alpine in recent weeks, which could see Doohan replaced before he even has a chance to compete in F1.

However, these rumours have since died down, with Alpine taking to social media in recent races to re-confirm that Doohan will race with the team in 2025.

Alpine posted a video of the Australian in Las Vegas alongside the caption: “Drawing #7 for 2025. We’re looking forward to seeing 7 on the A525.”

The team have also confirmed their WEC lineup for 2025 where Charles Milesi, Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg and Mick Schumacher will continue with Alpine.

READ MORE: FIA summon Mercedes over pit-lane procedure

Mick Schumacher will remain with Alpine in WEC for 2025

Jules Gounon will also receive a full-time race seat in 2025, with Frenchman Frederic Makowiecki joining in a major change for the team.

The 44-year-old competed with Porsche Penske Motorsport during the 2024 season, where he produced four podium results with an overall fifth place finish.

Makowiecki joins former F1 star, Mick Schumacher at Alpine, who has recently left his role as reserve driver at Mercedes after failing to obtain a seat on the grid for 2025.

READ MORE: Williams F1 confirm team change ahead of Qatar GP

