Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton admits 'uncomfortable move' made

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the possible motive that made him leave Mercedes for Ferrari over the winter in one of Formula 1’s biggest ever shocks.

Hamilton looked set to end his F1 career at Mercedes when during 2023 he signed a new two-year deal with the team he had joined in 2013 and went on to win six of his seven drivers’ titles with, a record he holds along with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

But in a huge U-turn that caught the entire F1 off guard he announced a shock move to Ferrari in early 2024 which following a long departure from Mercedes will see him line up for the Italian team for the F1 2025 season.

The 40-year-old has now made the move into unfamiliar territory alongside new team-mate and tifosi favourite Charles Leclerc.

But seeking discomfort has been a staple in Hamilton’s many successful life choices as he explained in a LinkedIN interview how trying something new helps him avoid getting stuck with old habits.

Hamilton hints being stuck at Mercedes

“No matter what skills you pick up, you learn so much from just trying something new. I've been in my sport for so long that it would be easy to get stuck in old habits or stay in my comfort zone.

“Taking on new ventures, whether that's ALMAVE , the first non-alcoholic distilled blue agave spirit or my collaboration with Dior I like the challenge, it forces me to be uncomfortable but it's such a great opportunity to push yourself and learn.

“When I'm working on a project outside of my sport, I have to look at things differently and that ultimately gives me a new perspective on what success looks like, and how I can get there.

“When I get behind the wheel after some time away, that new perspective comes with me and it drives me to better myself each and every race. I wouldn't be the driver I am today without the work I've done away from track.”