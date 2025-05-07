F1 driver’s DAD in bid to replace FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Carlos Sainz Sr, a two-time World Rally champion legend and father of Williams Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz, is reportedly considering a bid to replace the current president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

According to a report from Motorsport.com, Sainz Sr is 'seriously considering whether to stand against Ben Sulayem'.

The former World Rally champion and four-time Dakar winner is an icon of the sport having claimed the WRC drivers' championship in 1990 and 1992 with Toyota.

Nowadays, Sainz Sr is frequently present in the F1 paddock supporting his son who is currently adapting to his new Williams team after being dropped by Ferrari last season to make way for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Williams star himself has strengthened his position in the paddock this year and was announced as the new director at the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) ahead of the 2025 campaign, replacing four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in the role.

Will the FIA elect a new president for 2026?

Later this year, Ben Sulayem will face an election as he looks to earn a second term as FIA president, but could Sainz Sr replace him?

According to the above report, sources close to the Rally legend claimed several key figures in motorsport have approached him about running against Ben Sulayem, hoping for a change across the next four years.

During his tenure as president of the motorsport governing body, the 63-year-old has upset not just the stars of F1 and their legion of fans but also the drivers and co-drivers of WRC.

The punishments for using X-rated language in FIA governed championships has remained a hot topic for debate over the past year with reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen boycotting a press conference at the Singapore GP and handed a community service-style punishment as a result of swearing.

The debate raged on in WRC after Hyundai driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined €10,000 and hit with a suspended €20,000 fine for using 'inappropriate language' during a post-stage TV, with many of his colleagues responding by refusing to speak English in the interviews that followed.

Ben Sulayem faced backlash over the FIA's approach to punishing drivers for using such vocabulary under the intense pressure they face whilst competing, especially when taking into consideration the extreme demands of WRC.

Following the negative response in WRC, Ben Sulayem released a statement via social media revealing that he is considering making amendments to Appendix B of the International Sporting Code.

Ben Sulayem said: "As a former rally driver, I understand the demands they face better than most."

Should the reports of Sainz Sr's interest in the role materialise however, Ben Sulayem could certainly face fierce competition from one of the all-time Rally greats.

