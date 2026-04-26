Netflix slammed over 'hot drivers' F1 promo: 'Literally the worst representation'
Netflix slammed over 'hot drivers' F1 promo: 'Literally the worst representation'
Netflix have infuriated F1 fans with their latest promo
Netflix have got a lot of things right in F1 over the years, after all they produced the blockbuster documentary Drive to Survive.
The popular series is now in its eighth season and continues to draw in new fans to the sport of a casual persuasion as F1 continues to bask in mainstream focus.
However not everything the streaming platform touches in relation to F1 is a hit, with one of their latest X posts leaving F1 fans furious.
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Netflix rile up F1 fans
The post is captioned 'How to get your friend into Formula 1', with a video showing two people engaged in a conversation from a Netflix show Running Point.
The character Ali Lee, played by Brenda Song, shows, Sandy Gordon, played by Drew Tarver a picture of Carlos Sainz on an Instagram post, who replies by saying 'that's aggressively heterosexual' before she retorts with 'not if all the drivers are hot European guys with perfect cheekbones'.
The guy shown the picture then says: 'Jesus, These men are flawless, I need to follow every single one of them immediately.'
Fans hit back on social media
Fan reaction was almost immediate with one saying: "This is quite literally the worst representation of F1 I've ever seen."
Another added: "Who even popularised the concept of F1 drivers being some hot hearthrobs?"
One fan complained over the sexualisation of drivers saying: "Oh yes because we should sexualise drivers and that’s the only reason why we like the sport, annoying thing to see in 2026."
Other supporters blasted Netflix with one adding: "We've been fighting for years to be taken seriously as female f1 fans just for netflix to take us straight back to the start... great job:
Another said: "F1 being run by Americans and turned into a celebrity/influencer place to be seen now is the worst thing to ever happen to the sport."
Back to the drawing board it seems for Netflix...
READ MORE: Horner 'intimidation' revealed by Sky Sports star
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