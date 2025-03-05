Lando Norris drops outrageous video despite brand facing financial catastrophe

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has starred in a new video surrounding one of his business ventures, despite the company seemingly facing huge financial problems.

Norris is a four-time F1 grand prix winner, and last season managed to challenge Max Verstappen for the 2024 drivers' championship title.

Norris' performances also helped McLaren to claim their first success in the constructors' standings since 1998, alongside his talented young team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Off-track, Norris founded gaming and content creation brand Quadrant back in 2020, with his videos during the global pandemic becoming popular among F1 and gaming fans alike, to the point that the brand has amassed almost one million subscribers on YouTube.

Lando Norris challenged Max Verstappen for the world championship in 2024

Quadrant enter new chapter

Despite their roaring YouTube success, which has included collaborations with YouTube sensations the Sidemen, and the likes of WillNE and AngryGinge, Quadrant have been facing some huge losses financially.

The brand, whose shareholders include McLaren CEO Zak Brown and F1 design genius Adrian Newey through a variety of different companies, recently revealed a negative total equity of £405,221 for 2023, having also reported a small loss in 2022.

Now, however, the brand seem determined to push on, announcing a new chapter in a stunning social media release.

The video, which features Norris and former British F4 champion Max Fewtrell, is captioned 'Make your mark', and displays their new logo being sprayed in various places, hinting at a complete rebrand.

Quadrant recently deleted all of their Instagram posts, and have instead been building up to a new beginning, teasing the date of March 25.