Las Vegas GP PENALTY hinted for F1 star in title twist
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has raised concerns over a potential grid penalty looming for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the high-stakes penalty scenario adding fresh tension to the final stages of the championship battle.
Currently operating at the very edge of his power unit allocation, Leclerc has been tiptoeing around a grid penalty since F1 returned from the summer break.
The Monegasque driver reached the limit of his allowed power unit components after his fourth power unit at the Dutch GP, which leaves him vulnerable with three races still left on the calendar.
Leclerc faces Vegas penalty risk
Leclerc’s car setup has maxed out on critical components, including the internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, energy store and control electronics.
He has also used up the permitted five gearbox units, with only the exhaust remaining below its limit - having utilised six of the allowed eight.
With his latest ICE already powering through seven grands prix, including two sprints, Leclerc is increasingly at risk of using a fifth power unit, which would automatically trigger a grid penalty.
"In Las Vegas, I hope we will be very strong and not have to take a penalty there," Leclerc told DAZN after the Brazilian GP, hinting at his closeness to facing a grid penalty.
Ferrari are in an intense battle with McLaren for the constructors’ championship, and can ill afford a setback.
The Italian team trails McLaren by 36 points, adding even more weight to the Las Vegas race where every point will count.
Leclerc, though positive after Brazil, noted the significance of his team's performance.
"We’ll take the small positive from Brazil which is that we scored a few points and seeing how quick the McLarens were, to be ahead of both of them and only lose four points in the constructors’ championship has to be considered a pretty good day," he said.
In another positive note, the 2023 Las Vegas Grand saw 82 overtakes, offering some hope for Ferrari should Leclerc face a penalty.
