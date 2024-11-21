F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 returns to the United States once again this weekend for round 22 of the 2024 season - the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
It has been a thrilling season to date, with fierce battles in both the drivers' and constructors' championships so far. However, following a spectacular win at the Brazilian Grand Prix last time out, Max Verstappen extended his championship lead over Lando Norris to 62 points in the former.
This means that heading to Las Vegas, the Dutchman knows that he could secure a fourth consecutive world championship with a win, or indeed if he finishes ahead of Norris in any position.
The battle in the constructors' championship, though, is well and truly alive, with McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull all remaining in contention for glory.
Who will come out on top in the iconic US city this weekend?
F1 Practice times - Las Vegas Grand Prix
The action starts today (Thursday, November 21) with FP1 at 6:30 pm local time (PST), followed by FP2 at 10 pm. Then, on Friday, FP3 gets underway at 6:30 pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 10 pm.
Due to the schedule and time differences, these dates will be different in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe, where FP1 and FP2 are set to take place on Friday, November 22, and FP2 on Saturday, November 23.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Las Vegas Grand Prix FP1 - Thursday, November 21 2024
Local time (PST): 6:30pm Thursday
United Kingdom (GMT): 2:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 3:30am Friday
United States (EST): 9:30pm Thursday
United States (CST): 8:30pm Thursday
Australia (AEST): 1:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 10:30am Friday
Australia (ACST): 1pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Thursday
Japan (JST): 11:30am Friday
South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Friday
Egypt (EET): 4:30am Friday
China (CST): 10:30am Friday
India (IST): 8am Friday
Brazil (BRT): 11:30pm Thursday
Singapore (SGT): 10:30am Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 6:30am Friday
Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Friday
Las Vegas Grand Prix FP2 - Thursday, November 21 2024
Local time (PST): 10pm Thursday
United Kingdom (GMT): 6am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 7am Friday
United States (EST): 1am Friday
United States (CST): 12am Friday
Australia (AEST): 5pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 2pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 4:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 12am Friday
Japan (JST): 3pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 8am Friday
Egypt (EET): 8am Friday
China (CST): 2pm Friday
India (IST): 11:30am Friday
Brazil (BRT): 3am Friday
Singapore (SGT): 2pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 9am Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 10am Friday
Turkey (EEST): 9am Friday
Las Vegas Grand Prix FP3 - Friday, November 22 2024
Local time (PST): 6:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 2:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 3:30am Saturday
United States (EST): 9:30pm Friday
United States (CST): 8:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 1:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 10:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 1pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Friday
Japan (JST): 11:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Saturday
Egypt (EET): 4:30am Saturday
China (CST): 10:30am Saturday
India (IST): 8:30am Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 11:30pm Friday
Singapore (SGT): 10:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 6:30am Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Saturday
How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
