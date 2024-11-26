Verstappen announces EXCITING new Red Bull arrival

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the name of an exciting new addition to the Red Bull family.

The Dutchman made the announcement ahead of last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he clinched a fourth successive Formula 1 world title.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing huge loss as FIA BOMBSHELL announcement confirms grid change

READ MORE: Verstappen hints at RETIREMENT in major life plans update

Verstappen's success in Vegas tied him level with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost on four titles, with the Dutchman still only 27 and likely to have a long career in F1 still ahead of him.

Max Verstappen won his fourth title at the Las Vegas GP

The Dutchman has been put under pressure this year by Lando Norris

Verstappen celebrates latest arrival

Despite sitting on top of the standings for the whole of 2024, it's been far from a straightforward campaign for Verstappen.

Normally so dominant on the track, Verstappen has failed to find a consistent run of results, which opened the door for McLaren racer Lando Norris to mount a title charge.

The British driver had been chipping away at Verstappen's lead throughout the second half of the season, but his chances of an unexpected maiden championship were all but ended following the Red Bull man's stunning victory in Brazil.

The 62-time race winner has also been celebrating some good news away from the track, too.

In a video posted on Red Bull's Instagram account, Verstappen revealed that he has added another member to the Red Bull family: his new cat Donatello.

Already the proud owner of two other cats, Jimmy and Sassy, he was beaming as he made the heartwarming announcement to his loyal fans across the world.

READ MORE: Verstappen set for MAJOR loss after championship win

READ MORE: Red Bull championship bid FAILING as F1 team DEMOTED

Related