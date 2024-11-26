Verstappen announces EXCITING new Red Bull arrival
Verstappen announces EXCITING new Red Bull arrival
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the name of an exciting new addition to the Red Bull family.
The Dutchman made the announcement ahead of last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he clinched a fourth successive Formula 1 world title.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen facing huge loss as FIA BOMBSHELL announcement confirms grid change
READ MORE: Verstappen hints at RETIREMENT in major life plans update
Verstappen's success in Vegas tied him level with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost on four titles, with the Dutchman still only 27 and likely to have a long career in F1 still ahead of him.
Verstappen celebrates latest arrival
Despite sitting on top of the standings for the whole of 2024, it's been far from a straightforward campaign for Verstappen.
Normally so dominant on the track, Verstappen has failed to find a consistent run of results, which opened the door for McLaren racer Lando Norris to mount a title charge.
The British driver had been chipping away at Verstappen's lead throughout the second half of the season, but his chances of an unexpected maiden championship were all but ended following the Red Bull man's stunning victory in Brazil.
The 62-time race winner has also been celebrating some good news away from the track, too.
In a video posted on Red Bull's Instagram account, Verstappen revealed that he has added another member to the Red Bull family: his new cat Donatello.
Already the proud owner of two other cats, Jimmy and Sassy, he was beaming as he made the heartwarming announcement to his loyal fans across the world.
READ MORE: Verstappen set for MAJOR loss after championship win
READ MORE: Red Bull championship bid FAILING as F1 team DEMOTED
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Stunning Ricciardo RETURN teased as Verstappen hints at RETIREMENT - GPFans F1 Recap
- 27 minutes ago
Verstappen announces EXCITING new Red Bull arrival
- 1 hour ago
Official F1 account hints at SHOCK Ricciardo return following new team announcement
- 2 hours ago
FIA steward reveals SHOCK departure impact
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen hints at RETIREMENT in major life plans update
- Yesterday 19:59
Ricciardo F1 RETURN handed major boost by shock announcement
- Yesterday 18:50
F1 Race Calendar 2024
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec