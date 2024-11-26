FIA confirm new team BOMBSHELL in official statement

The FIA have confirmed the news that a new team will enter Formula 1 in an official statement.

F1 will have two new cars on the grid from the 2026 season, after F1 bosses announced that an agreement had been reached for an 11th team to join the sport.

The entry bid, led by General Motors brand Cadillac, will be supported by another F1 engine manufacturer in its early stages, before GM become an official engine supplier in later years, F1 confirmed.

This news came almost a year after Formula One Management rejected Andretti Global's attempt to get into F1, despite the FIA initially granting their entry.

In their statement, F1 bosses revealed that since that initial rejection, 'operational milestones' had been met which made the new bid more attractive, as well as it being made clear that it would be led by the GM/Cadillac brand.

Now, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, whose governing body initially accepted the first Andretti bid last year, has confirmed the agreement for an 11th team on the grid, revealing his delight in an official statement.

"General Motors is a huge global brand and powerhouse in the OEM world and is working with impressive partners," he said.

"I am fully supportive of the efforts made by the FIA, Formula 1, GM and the team to maintain dialogue and work towards this outcome of an agreement in principle to progress this application to bring a GM/Cadillac branded team on the grid for the 2026 FIA Formula One world championship.

"All parties, including the FIA, will continue to work together to ensure the process progresses smoothly."

