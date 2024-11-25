Horner pays EMOTIONAL tribute to wife Geri in Red Bull investigation admission
Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has paid tribute to his wife Geri in an emotional interview.
2024 has been a challenging year for Horner, both on and off the track, after he was the subject of an internal Red Bull investigation following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' being made against him.
Throughout the investigation - carried out by Red Bull GmbH, the Austrian parent company of Red Bull Racing - Horner vehemently denied any wrongdoing and in March, the claims against him were dismissed.
However, after that decision, the complainant, who was eventually suspended on full pay by Red Bull, appealed. The outcome of this did not come until August, but, as with the first investigation, Horner was once again cleared of any wrongdoing.
Horner issues emotional Geri message
Now, opening up on the saga, Horner has expressed his disappointment with the lengths that some of his rivals went to try and destabilise the team, who at the time were the dominant force in the sport.
"What happened at the start of the year felt like a perfect storm," Horner told the Daily Mail.
"In life, it is a great lesson that the more success you have, the more of a target you become. Anything that can be used to unsettle and destabilise you and the team and the business.
"What disappointed me more than anything was the steps that people went to in order to try and achieve that."
Reflecting on how it affected him personally, Horner paid tribute to his wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, admitting he was very lucky to have a supportive family by his side throughout.
"You just stay true to yourself and I am very fortunate that I have got a tremendous family," Horner explained.
"My wife has been unbelievable, fantastic. Your partner is always the one you share your difficulties with. She has been absolutely outstanding and hugely supportive.
"She saw through a lot of things from having an outside perspective and it is good to have that weight and measure. It is hugely important.
"You learn about yourselves in times of difficulty and I was absolutely determined that we would navigate through the difficult waters."
