Horner breaks silence over outcome of Red Bull investigation into ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has responded after allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by a female colleague were dismissed following an appeal.

After the claims - which Horner has always denied - were made, an internal investigation cleared Horner of wrongdoing in February.

The complainant, who was suspended on full pay by Red Bull, appealed that verdict, and earlier in August it was announced that the appeal had been dismissed.

Horner, who remained as team principal, has now issued his first reaction since the decision was made.

Christian Horner was subject to an investigation following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'

It has been a difficult off-track period for Red Bull in 2024

Christian Horner responds to dismissal of appeal

With the Red Bull internal process concluded, Horner's focus returns fully to his role as team principal, which he continues this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Sports at Zandvoort, the 50-year-old shared his thoughts on the new developments.

"Obviously, it's been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim," he said.

"So, now, it's very much, as it has been all season, focus on track, here at Max's home race and looking forward to these last 10 races."

Christian Horner said he was 'relieved' to see the appeal dismissed

Returning to the subject of investigation, dismissal, and how some aspects had played out in public, Horner said: "It is a private matter. I'm just relieved that the process [carried out by] the company now has been concluded.

"Our focus is very much on track," he reiterated.

Horner will be desperate to lead Red Bull a third consecutive constructors' championship, though their lead in the standings is under threat as McLaren continue to close in.

