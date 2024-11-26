Norris teases F1 ABSENCE in Verstappen holiday link-up hint

Lando Norris has teased a Formula 1 absence after he hinted that he will link up with Max Verstappen on holiday.

The McLaren star bid farewell to his world title dreams at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Verstappen finished above him in P5 and ended all mathematical possibility for Norris to claim the championship.

Verstappen secured his fourth world title in what has been a difficult season for Red Bull, as McLaren steadily acquired a pace advantage over the team.

Furthermore, Norris and Verstappen’s on-track rivalry has also tested their off-track friendship, with a series of battles in Austria, Austin and Mexico often resulting in controversy.

Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in Las Vegas

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have often tested each other out on track in 2024

Norris not impressed by F1 live event

However, Norris has stood in solidarity with Verstappen over one issue, where the Brit displayed an unenthusiastic attitude concerning the live F1-75 livery launch event at the 02 arena in early 2025.

Verstappen was previously caught on a stream joking that he might miss the event due to illness, with Norris also joking that he would skip the event and join his rival on holiday.

"I mean if I get told to be there I guess I’ll be there," Norris told media at the Las Vegas GP.

"I might see where Max [Verstappen] is going on holiday and join him. So we might end up having the same illness or something.

Lando Norris has displayed a lack of enthusiasm regarding F1-75

"It will still be a cool event, I’m happy for F1. I think it sold out extremely quickly, it's cool for a lot of fans, it's a big thing for Formula 1.

"I don’t know how it's going to be done. I don't know the layout of events but I’d rather be at home and relaxing and preparing for the season.

"I don’t like these types of things, I’m not a public person. I like to relax and do my things, but it's also our job, so at the end of the day we can’t complain."

