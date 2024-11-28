Jos Verstappen lays out Red Bull DEMANDS as Mercedes warning issued

Red Bull have been handed an ominous warning going into next season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign.

The defending Formula 1 constructors' champions look set to relinquish their title this season, with McLaren and Ferrari the favourites for glory going into the final two races of the year.

It has been a spectacular collapse from the Milton Keynes-based outfit, who despite starting the season in impressive fashion, have suffered a severe drop-off in both performances and results.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have struggled to find consistency in 2024

Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive title in Las Vegas on Sunday

Jos Verstappen warns Red Bull

Sergio Perez has shouldered much of the responsibility, with the Mexican delivering just 49 points from his previous 16 grands prix.

His team-mate Max Verstappen has also struggled to get the best out of his car in recent months, but has continued to score points on a consistent basis, resulting in the Dutchman clinching his fourth consecutive world title in Las Vegas last weekend.

But with both McLaren and Ferrari - who will soon have the talents of Lewis Hamilton to call upon - heading into 2025 with new-found confidence, the pressure is already on Red Bull to ensure they can compete with their rivals next season.

And with speculation continuing to surround the long-term future of Verstappen, his father Jos has issued a firm demand to Red Bull that they must continue to perform and build a good car, issuing a stark warning ahead of next season.

Jos Verstappen is hoping Red Bull make big improvements in 2025

Speaking to Radio Joe, Verstappen said: "That’s for sure [Max staying with Red Bull in 2025] that has been decided for a long time,"

"We have confidence in it and we give them our trust, but it won’t be Max’s fault if things don’t go well.

"They must continue to perform. They need to keep building a good car, that’s important."

This is crucial as Verstappen Sr has warned even Mercedes will be in the mix with Red Bull next season, with Ferrari and McLaren already ahead of the team in the constructors' standings this season.

"Next year is going to be a very exciting season because Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull, and McLaren will all be fighting for the win," he added.

