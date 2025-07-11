Christian Horner's F1 replacement delivers first message after 'unreal' Red Bull change

The man replacing Christian Horner as Red Bull's CEO and F1 team principal has spoken for the first time on camera since the major management reshuffle.

Laurent Mekies was announced as Horner's successor when the Brit, who has led Red Bull for 20 years, was sacked with immediate effect on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Red Bull has seen significant success since their entry to the sport in 2005, with Horner seeing the team through two periods of championship dominance, 124 victories and 14 titles.

However, after a dismal season for the Milton Keynes-based team so far in 2025, Horner was sacked immediately following last weekend's British Grand Prix, with Mekies now taking over his role.

Speaking during a planned filming day at Silverstone after the bombshell, the new Red Bull boss admitted: "It still feels a bit unreal to be here and not to see him [Horner].

"It would be impossible to underestimate the size of the achievement this team has had under 20 years of Christian's leadership.

"I met him 20 years ago when he was the youngest team principal in F1 and it's unbelievable to see how he has turned this place to the level it is now."

Laurent Mekies has been promoted following Christian Horner's sacking

Mekies thinking of Horner amid Red Bull axe

Red Bull have opted to keep their leadership within the family, as Mekies steps up to replace Horner from his role with junior outfit Racing Bulls.

In Mekies' place, Alan Permane will take over as principal of the sister team.

In his first official appearance as Red Bull's new boss, Mekies appeared positive over his future with the team, but remained considerate of the abrupt end to Horner's 20-year appointment.

"That journey, the many titles and wins. Christian is also the guy, with Helmut [Marko] and Oliver {Mintzlaff] that brought me back to the Red Bull family two years ago. All the first thoughts are really for him today," the 48-year-old said.

"I look at this team as most outside look at them, we see the very best people in the world at what they do. That’s what this team is, even from being a competitor previously you look at Red Bull Racing as being the sharpest team, having managed to accumulate the biggest amount of talent to work together.

"It is a privilege to join the team and the focus will be on making sure all the talented people here have what they need to perform at their best, because they are already the very best. We will be focusing on that, focusing on making sure the Red Bull energy is flowing through the team.

"We are not underestimating the challenge ahead… we will need everybody and we will go about it together and I am sure with everyone’s contributions, as a team, we will tackle this challenge," he concluded.

