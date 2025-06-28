Why is Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft absent from the Austrian Grand Prix?
Sky Sports F1 commentator and favourite David Croft won't be in attendance at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.
The Brit - affectionately known as 'Crofty' - has been a key part of the broadcaster's coverage in 2025, but will be watching the events unfold at the Red Bull Ring from afar, with Round 11 one of his three scheduled race absences this year.
The 55-year-old took to social media ahead of the new campaign to announce that he wouldn't be in the commentary box for the Emilia Romagna GP and Austrian GP prior to the summer break, with the Azerbaijan GP in September completing the set.
He is set to be replaced this weekend by Harry Benjamin, who posted an Instagram story showing him climbing the Styrian mountains with some of his fellow Sky Sports colleagues in the build-up to the upcoming race.
Who is 'Crofty'?
Alongside former F1 driver and grid-walk conductor Martin Brundle, he has become a popular part of the F1 furniture since joining Sky Sports as lead commentator in 2012.
His unmistakeable voice has become synonymous with some of the sport's most iconic moments; from Max Verstappen's first championship victory at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton's emotional Silverstone win in 2024.
And he has now made his mark on the big screen too, playing a starring role in this summer's blockbuster release, F1 the Movie, featuring Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt.
Crofty was also absent from three races in 2024, with the demands of the 24-race F1 calendar forcing Sky to rotate its commentary and presenting team.
