EXCLUSIVE: Albon reveals SECRET to his incredible defensive performances

Alex Albon has fast become one of 2023's star drivers, after guiding his Williams to points and Q3 appearances on an increasingly regular basis – and has shared the secret to his success.

The competitiveness of the FW45 in the congested Formula 1 midfield and Albon's adept defence from chasing drivers has raised the Thai ace's reputation in the paddock and fanbase.

The incredible Canadian Grand Prix P7, which saw Albon pick up the Driver of the Day award, is a testament to how tricky to pass he can be on a grand prix Sunday – and he emulated that points haul again at Monza on Sunday.

When GPFans asked for his thoughts on this in an exclusive interview with the Williams racer, Albon was quick to highlight his car's role in his top-10 finishes.

"I have to give credit to the car as well," he admitted. "I do think we have a car that's quite difficult to overtake. We have a car that's obviously quite quick on a straight line. Our traction out of corners is also not that bad, considering the downforce level that we run.

"So, if you take those two, we come out of the corner quite fast, then we're quite hard to catch down the straights. There is that going on."

Albon: I enjoy the pressure of defensive driving

Alex Albon has been tough to pass on track this season

Whoever is behind the wheel has to do the defending, though, no matter the car's strengths, and Albon admits he relishes those battles.

"But also, I think...defensive driving, a lot of it, it's about...just, basically, being able to deal with the pressure," he said. "The pressure of cars being behind you and all that kind of thing. Which I actually enjoy! I enjoy that feeling.

"Especially when I'm in a position where I can score points. When there's a bit of... a bit of a reward or something at stake, that's a lot of fun. At least for the races that we've had to keep cars behind, I've just been able to keep them behind.

"And the more that I do them, which I'm doing more and more at Williams – it's almost a character, a style that we have, especially in the races sometimes – the better you get at them. You start to understand, your strengths and weaknesses, other cars' that you're racing, strengths and weaknesses. So yeah, it's good fun."

