'Frightening' Red Bull situation slammed by F1 champion

A Formula 1 world champion has labelled the current situation at Red Bull 'frightening' as the team search for answers to address their recent slump.

Despite enjoying a positive start to the season, the reigning constructors' champions have suffered a dramatic collapse in form, with McLaren now 41 points ahead in the constructors' standings.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes CANCEL Hamilton commitment as F1 star comes close to tears in Singapore

WATCH Verstappen puts F1 future in doubt over FIA debate

It represents a worrying time for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, who have seen their grip over the sport loosen as a result of multiple disappointing weekends.

Max Verstappen continues to lead the drivers' championship, but with six races remaining, is far from guaranteed to add a fourth to his collection given the form of McLaren star Lando Norris, who trails the Dutchman by 52 points.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, is in the midst of a dismal run of results, collecting a meagre 41 points from his last 12 outings.

Normally such a reliable back-up to Verstappen, the Mexican currently sits almost 200 points behind his team-mate, and is facing questions over his future.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are both struggling for form

McLaren have closed the gap to Red Bull

Red Bull demise shocks Rosberg

In light of their ongoing struggles, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has expressed his concern for Red Bull's chances of getting back into the constructors' championship fight.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the former Mercedes driver said: "The situation is serious, they don't understand what’s going on.

"They keep going backwards and other teams like McLaren do a phenomenal job, it's really like that now.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief HITS BACK as official Ricciardo future confirmation nears

Nico Rosberg has been surprised by Red Bull's collapse

"You would never have thought that after the first few races that Red Bull can still lose both world championships.

"If it stays like this, McLaren is ahead in the constructors' world championship. I mean, I would never have expected that.

"The drivers' world championship will be really close soon. If it stays like this today, it will be really exciting again.

"For them, I think, internally, it's really frightening."

READ MORE: Red Bull driver dealt major blow with team set to 'terminate' contract THIS YEAR

Related