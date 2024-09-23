'Frightening' Red Bull situation slammed by F1 champion
A Formula 1 world champion has labelled the current situation at Red Bull 'frightening' as the team search for answers to address their recent slump.
Despite enjoying a positive start to the season, the reigning constructors' champions have suffered a dramatic collapse in form, with McLaren now 41 points ahead in the constructors' standings.
It represents a worrying time for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, who have seen their grip over the sport loosen as a result of multiple disappointing weekends.
Max Verstappen continues to lead the drivers' championship, but with six races remaining, is far from guaranteed to add a fourth to his collection given the form of McLaren star Lando Norris, who trails the Dutchman by 52 points.
Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, is in the midst of a dismal run of results, collecting a meagre 41 points from his last 12 outings.
Normally such a reliable back-up to Verstappen, the Mexican currently sits almost 200 points behind his team-mate, and is facing questions over his future.
Red Bull demise shocks Rosberg
In light of their ongoing struggles, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has expressed his concern for Red Bull's chances of getting back into the constructors' championship fight.
Speaking to Sky Germany, the former Mercedes driver said: "The situation is serious, they don't understand what’s going on.
"They keep going backwards and other teams like McLaren do a phenomenal job, it's really like that now.
"You would never have thought that after the first few races that Red Bull can still lose both world championships.
"If it stays like this, McLaren is ahead in the constructors' world championship. I mean, I would never have expected that.
"The drivers' world championship will be really close soon. If it stays like this today, it will be really exciting again.
"For them, I think, internally, it's really frightening."
