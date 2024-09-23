Ricciardo F1 career ‘not finished’ as Horner reveals SHOCK Red Bull driver target - GPFans Recap
Amid reports that Daniel Ricciardo has completed his last Formula 1 race, GPFans has analysed the Aussie's career and discussed why we might not have seen the last of him in the sport.
Horner reveals shock Red Bull driver TARGET amid poor Perez form
As Sergio Perez's disastrous season at Red Bull continues, Christian Horner has revealed a shock potential driver target for the team.
FIA confirm Verstappen and Norris legal inspection after Singapore Grand Prix
After the legality debate over McLaren's car looked to be over, it appears that the cars of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen both underwent a legal inspection by the FIA following the Singapore Grand Prix.
'Frightening' Red Bull situation slammed by F1 champion
The current situation at Red Bull has been labelled as 'frightening' by a former F1 world champion.
Horner lays out Red Bull DEMANDS as driver's seat at risk
Christian Horner has reiterated that the second seat at Red Bull demands performance and results as Sergio Perez's woes continue.
