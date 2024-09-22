Verstappen and Norris aim thinly-veiled FIA swipe in SWEARY exchange

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris shared a light-hearted joke in the cooldown room at the Singapore Grand Prix, in a thinly-veiled swipe at the champion's recent FIA punishment.

The Dutchman was handed what was effectively 'community service' on Thursday at the Singapore GP, having used bad language in the press conference.

The three-time champion reacted in a hilarious manner to his punishment, by launching a protest of silence during the post-qualifying press conference.

Heading into Sunday's race, Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle was concerned about how the saga may impact the Dutchman's performance.

Lando Norris claimed victory in Singapore

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were up to their usual antics post-race

Norris' cheeky FIA dig

Despite this, Verstappen managed to take a home a brilliant second-place finish to minimise the damage to his championship lead, with Norris taking a dominant victory.

Following the race, in the cooldown room, Norris, Verstappen and Oscar Piastri shared a joke about a moment that almost ended Norris' race.

The Brit had locked up, and almost went hurtling into the barriers, barring a heaving braking job that meant his tyre only kissed the structure on the narrow Marina Bay streets.

Verstappen joked that he wished Norris had released the brake a little and ended his race, stating after many groans of exasperation: "No way! You should’ve released the brake a little bit!"

Norris then responded using a swear word, something the FIA may be keen to address following the punishment to his championship rival.

"I actually s*** myself," the McLaren driver boldly stated.

Piastri was then quick to ask Norris to issue a more wholesome response to the scary incident, saying: “So without using swear words how did you feel when you did that moment?”

