Helmut Marko cashes in on Red Bull doubts

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed he has already had reason to cheer this season despite ongoing doubts over star driver Max Verstappen.

The reigning Formula 1 champion has endured a disappointing start to the 2025 campaign, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looking like the stars to beat after gaining an early lead.

Piastri led the pair to a one-two finish at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix as they extended the team's advantage in the constructors' championship to 38 points over Red Bull, whose title ambitions already appear all but over.

Yet Marko - who recently got himself in hot water over his criticism of rookie Isack Hadjar - has admitted he is taking the positives after revealing he won a bet with Verstappen's father, Jos, over the team's performance at the season-opening Australian GP.

Marko reveals Verstappen bet

Speaking to De Telegraaf ahead of the Melbourne showpiece - at which Verstappen finished second and team-mate Liam Lawson failed to complete the race - the 81-year-old said: "Compared to the test days in Bahrain, we have taken a big step forward, because back then I think the difference was at least half a second.

"I have also already won 500 euros from Jos Verstappen, as he thought we would indeed concede five tenths to McLaren."

And while Verstappen didn't get the victory at Albert Park, Marko confirmed he had no doubts over his driver's ability.

Before the race got under way, the Austrian said: "For tomorrow, I have already placed a bet at a betting shop on Max winning."

Attention now turns to next weekend's Japanese GP, where Marko's team will look to get their faltering season back on track.

It remains to be seen whether Lawson will be able to hold on to his seat having endured a nightmare start to his Red Bull career.

The Kiwi is yet to score a point for his new employers, and admitted he is struggling to get to grips with the car, prompting widespread speculation that he may be replaced in Suzuka by Yuki Tsunoda, with confirmation on the future of both drivers expected later this week.

