Red Bull star reveals clear-the-air talks after brutal Marko comments

Red Bull Formula 1 star Isack Hadjar has revealed talks with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, following some harsh comments from the 81-year-old.

Marko had said that Hadjar's reaction to crashing out before the Australian Grand Prix was 'embarrassing', prompting the F1 paddock to put an arm around the 20-year-old rookie.

After a strong qualifying for the Australian GP that saw him start the race up in 11th, Hadjar spun out on the formation lap in tricky conditions, not being able to start the race on his grand prix debut.

Hadjar was distraught following the incident, visibly upset, and had to be consoled by Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton.

Marko slams Red Bull star's reaction

While many F1 figures have spent this week offering words of support for Hadjar ahead of the Chinese GP, Marko unleashed some rather brutal comments about the incident.

Marko is an advisor for the main Red Bull team, and while Hadjar drives for sister team Racing Bulls, Marko is actively involved in driver decisions across the two teams.

The 81-year-old told Austrian broadcaster ORF: "Isack Hadjar did a little bit of crying after his crash. That was a bit embarrassing."

Now, Hadjar has issued a response to those comments, suggesting that he and Marko had spoken over the phone about it and that their relationship remains intact following talks.

"I found it embarrassing myself," Hadjar admitted to media at the Chinese GP. "And Helmut - I had him on the phone a day later, and it’s all good.

"I’ve known him for a few years now. I know how he works. Also, I think he said that in German and it was reinterpreted differently. You don’t always get the body language.

"I didn’t see the footage, so I can’t say much. But apart from that, I have to say the love from the fans and people, I did not expect that at all when I binned it in the wall. That was nice."

