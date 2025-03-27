Lewis Hamilton reclaims narrative after nightmare Ferrari start

Lewis Hamilton has used his Instagram page to take the heat off his poor start to life as a Ferrari driver.

The Brit has almost 40 million Instagram followers, and has been posting on the social media platform since his disqualification from the Chinese Grand Prix, but has been advertising an iconic cover pose for the upcoming EASports title F125, rather than issuing a statement on the disqualification.

Hamilton's disastrous Sunday in Shanghai means that he has now scored just one point from his opening two main races with the Scuderia, and only a sprint race victory has given him a respectable points tally.

The 40-year-old was disqualified for having excessive wear on his skid blocks after the Chinese GP, while team-mate Charles Leclerc was also disqualified from the race, for his car being underweight after FIA checks. This took away the pair's fifth and sixth-place finishes respectively.

Hamilton's nightmare Ferrari start

Hamilton joined the Scuderia at the start of the year, in the hope of challenging for a record-breaking eighth world championship title once again.

While his performances on track so far have looked a long way off being able to challenge the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, the social media opportunities presented by the partnering of the most successful driver in history with the most iconic team on the grid have been well exploited.

Earlier this week, EASports looked to be taking full advantage of Hamilton's iconic move to the red team, revealing him as their cover driver for the upcoming F125 game, in a post that has received 1.1 million likes on the platform.

Now, a video has been released showing gameplay footage from the new video game, also showing Hamilton playing the game in his living room. The post also revealed the game's release date, May 30.

Hamilton posted the video to his story, saying: "This story is yours," as the seven-time champion looks to create a more positive narrative around his Ferrari move before the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend.

