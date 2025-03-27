F1 legend lashes out over crucial missed disqualification detail

Formula 1 broadcasting legend Ted Kravitz has delivered a scathing assessment of his own performance at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren one-two in Shanghai, with George Russell beating defending champion Max Verstappen to the final podium place.

Further back on the grid, there was frustration for Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who were disqualified after their respective vehicles failed post-race FIA checks, as was Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

It was unquestionably the biggest story of the weekend, but Sky Sports F1 presenter Kravitz has admitted that he wasn't up to speed with the latest developments as he conducted his regular Ted's Notebook TV segment.

Sky Sports presenter suffers on-screen blunder

Speaking on The F1 Show, Kravitz said: "Did you like the way I completely missed the investigation and the disqualifications in my notebook?

"Scoopy McScoopface Kravitz missed the three disqualifications that I was looking at straight in the face.

"Suddenly Fred Vasseur is there, and I say, 'There he is talking to the chief engineer [Matteo] Togninalli', and what in my head didn't make me think, 'Oh, that's a bit odd. Why is Vasseur - who's got better things to do at that time of night - standing looking at the Hamilton car. Why is there an FIA guy there, and why is Lewis Hamilton's car up on stands with someone looking at the plank?'

"But I also missed the fact that Gasly and Leclerc's cars were segregated in parc ferme being measured for not being on the weight limit. What an idiot I am."

In a statement released by Ferrari afterwards, the team insisted it was a simple error on their part, rather than any attempt to gain an unfair advantage.

The result represented another major blow to the Scuderia's chances of challenging for either the constructors' or drivers' titles this season.

It was hoped that the blockbuster arrival of seven-time champion Hamilton would see the team continue their progression after making great strides during the second half of 2024, but it has not gone according to plan so far.

Following Sunday's disqualification, Hamilton has accumulated just one point over two main races, although he did pull off a surprise victory at the sprint race last week that bolstered his points tally to nine.

Leclerc, meanwhile, has collected eight points - one less than his team-mate - meaning both drivers have plenty of ground to make up on early pace-setter Norris.

