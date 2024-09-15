close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

F1 News Today: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

F1 News Today: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

F1 News Today: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has been disqualified from qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix following a fuel flow breach, adding insult to injury for Alpine after an already difficult weekend ahead of Sunday's race.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton gets HEATED in Mercedes seat complaint

Lewis Hamilton was once again left frustrated by the heat of his seat during FP1 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, continuing an issue that has plagued the seven-time world champion since the Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Time ‘runs out' for RB as Ricciardo faced with career reality

Former AlphaTauri F1 boss Franz Tost has highlighted the growing challenge Formula 1 teams face in testing and fine-tuning new upgrades during limited practice sessions, stating that 'time just runs out'.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton playing 'SECOND FIDDLE' in damning Mercedes assessment

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has made a stinging prediction about the future of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, suggesting that Hamilton will soon become the "second fiddle" to his younger Mercedes team-mate, George Russell.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion slams 'PATHETIC' title challengers

A Formula 1 world champion has slammed a current championship challenger for their 'pathetic' indecision.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo Alpine Pierre Gasly
F1 News Today: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded

  • Yesterday 07:28
F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges as boss accused of ‘destroying’ Mercedes star
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges as boss accused of ‘destroying’ Mercedes star

  • September 13, 2024 17:08

Latest News

Red Bull

Horner backs bizarre Perez F1 championship chance

  • 11 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying

FIA reveal DELETED lap times from Azerbaijan GP qualifying

  • 56 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FIA confirm MAJOR driver penalty for Azerbaijan GP

  • 1 hour ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

  • 2 hours ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x