F1 News Today: Star driver DISQUALIFIED in Azerbaijan as Hamilton in heated complaint

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has been disqualified from qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix following a fuel flow breach, adding insult to injury for Alpine after an already difficult weekend ahead of Sunday's race.

Hamilton gets HEATED in Mercedes seat complaint

Lewis Hamilton was once again left frustrated by the heat of his seat during FP1 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, continuing an issue that has plagued the seven-time world champion since the Italian Grand Prix.

Time ‘runs out' for RB as Ricciardo faced with career reality

Former AlphaTauri F1 boss Franz Tost has highlighted the growing challenge Formula 1 teams face in testing and fine-tuning new upgrades during limited practice sessions, stating that 'time just runs out'.

Hamilton playing 'SECOND FIDDLE' in damning Mercedes assessment

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has made a stinging prediction about the future of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, suggesting that Hamilton will soon become the "second fiddle" to his younger Mercedes team-mate, George Russell.

F1 champion slams 'PATHETIC' title challengers

A Formula 1 world champion has slammed a current championship challenger for their 'pathetic' indecision.

