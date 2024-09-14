Hamilton playing 'SECOND FIDDLE' in damning Mercedes assessment
Hamilton playing 'SECOND FIDDLE' in damning Mercedes assessment
1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has made a stinging prediction about the future of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, suggesting that Hamilton will soon become the "second fiddle" to his younger Mercedes team-mate, George Russell.
Villeneuve believes Mercedes will increasingly shift focus to Russell as Hamilton will move to Ferrari at the end of the season.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce penalty verdict as McLaren team orders disregarded
F1 QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned
Villeneuve, speaking on Sky F1 before qualifying in Baku, pointed to Mercedes’ struggles and lack of championship contention as key reasons for Hamilton’s changing status within the team.
“It hasn’t been consistent and because they’re not in hand for a championship,” Villeneuve said.
Hamilton's changing Mercedes status
“Their focus will have to be on George, making sure that whatever is deadlocked on the car will suit George because next year matters.”
Russell, who joined Mercedes in 2022, has increasingly proven himself as a serious contender and is seen as the future of the Silver Arrows.
According to Villeneuve, this growing dynamic leaves Hamilton in a less prominent role within the team, as Mercedes looks ahead to 2025.
Villeneuve did not hold back in his assessment of Hamilton’s position at Mercedes, saying that the British driver will soon find himself in a secondary role as Russell takes the lead.
“Lewis becomes a little bit second fiddle now internally,” Villeneuve added. “That makes it more and more difficult for him to get results.”
While Hamilton has shown flashes of his trademark brilliance, such as his home Grand Prix victory at Silverstone, Villeneuve noted that the internal dynamics at Mercedes could hinder his ability to regularly challenge for victories.
“When he’s in the fight, in the race, then he shows what he’s made of, we see what he’s made of,” acknowledged the Canadian.
For now, Hamilton will be focused on overtaking the man he'll be replacing at Ferrari in the drivers' championship, Carlos Sainz, who boasts a 20-point lead over the Briton.
READ MORE: FIA announce penalty verdict for Ferrari star after title rivals tussle in Baku
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton gets HEATED in Mercedes seat complaint
- 36 minutes ago
F1 champion battles major DISTRACTION in Baku
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen humbled by TEAM-MATE as championship rival stunned
- Today 14:33
Hamilton playing 'SECOND FIDDLE' in damning Mercedes assessment
- 2 hours ago
Horner admits Red Bull 'CRISIS' as struggling team forced into drastic measure
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion slams 'PATHETIC' title challengers
- Today 15:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov