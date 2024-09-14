Hamilton playing 'SECOND FIDDLE' in damning Mercedes assessment

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has made a stinging prediction about the future of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, suggesting that Hamilton will soon become the "second fiddle" to his younger Mercedes team-mate, George Russell.

Villeneuve believes Mercedes will increasingly shift focus to Russell as Hamilton will move to Ferrari at the end of the season.

Villeneuve, speaking on Sky F1 before qualifying in Baku, pointed to Mercedes’ struggles and lack of championship contention as key reasons for Hamilton’s changing status within the team.

“It hasn’t been consistent and because they’re not in hand for a championship,” Villeneuve said.

Mercedes will start to prioritise Russell over Hamilton, believes Villeneuve

Hamilton's changing Mercedes status

“Their focus will have to be on George, making sure that whatever is deadlocked on the car will suit George because next year matters.”

Russell, who joined Mercedes in 2022, has increasingly proven himself as a serious contender and is seen as the future of the Silver Arrows.

Russell has out-qualified Hamilton 11-4

According to Villeneuve, this growing dynamic leaves Hamilton in a less prominent role within the team, as Mercedes looks ahead to 2025.

Villeneuve did not hold back in his assessment of Hamilton’s position at Mercedes, saying that the British driver will soon find himself in a secondary role as Russell takes the lead.

“Lewis becomes a little bit second fiddle now internally,” Villeneuve added. “That makes it more and more difficult for him to get results.”

Hamilton qualified P7 in Azerbaijan, four tenths off of Russell

While Hamilton has shown flashes of his trademark brilliance, such as his home Grand Prix victory at Silverstone, Villeneuve noted that the internal dynamics at Mercedes could hinder his ability to regularly challenge for victories.

“When he’s in the fight, in the race, then he shows what he’s made of, we see what he’s made of,” acknowledged the Canadian.

For now, Hamilton will be focused on overtaking the man he'll be replacing at Ferrari in the drivers' championship, Carlos Sainz, who boasts a 20-point lead over the Briton.

