F1 champion slams 'PATHETIC' title challengers
A Formula 1 world champion has slammed a current championship challenger for their 'pathetic' indecision.
The 2024 F1 season has thrown up an unexpected title battle, both in the constructors' championship and in the drivers' standings, where Lando Norris trails Max Verstappen by just 62 points.
In the constructors' championship, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren are embroiled in a three-way fight, with the latter just eight points behind reigning champions Red Bull with eight races remaining.
While McLaren are favourites to claim that particular title, criticism has been hurled their way following the treatment of Norris' personal battle with Verstappen.
McLaren's championship mindset
Norris has outperformed team-mate Oscar Piastri throughout the 2024 season, and has put himself in a position with the current fastest car on the grid to really threaten three-time champion Verstappen.
However, McLaren up until now have suggested that 'papaya rules' are at play, not favouring either of their drivers and allowing them to race.
Many pundits have been critical about the way in which McLaren have approached the season, suggesting that they may have hampered Norris' chances of closing the gap to Verstappen even more.
Following team principal Andrea Stella's quotes that McLaren will adopt a different strategy from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix onwards, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that the team still haven't gone far enough.
"I guess it starts with papaya, that doesn’t sound very tough does it, I mean I don’t want to be demeaning, I’m trying to find the right words, but I find it a bit pathetic," Villeneuve told Sky Sports F1.
"This is F1, it’s the pinnacle, if I was a McLaren fan I’d be a little upset, do they really want to win? Do they care? It doesn’t sound like they want to win, it’s very utopic, it’s beautiful, but that’s not F1, you are here to win, that’s all that matters.
"Lando got the better of Piastri for the first half of the season, he’s the one that has the chance to win. You play by that rule, I really fail to understand this concept of ‘this is how we work it’s so beautiful', ‘we’re much happier to finish second somehow than win', it’s weird."
