MYSTERY red flag causes confusion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
MYSTERY red flag causes confusion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
A red flag has caused disruption to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with everybody from drivers to commentators confused as to why it was shown in the first place.
With FP1 less than 15 minutes in, the drivers were told to head back to the pit lane in what turned out to be a five-minute delay to proceedings, with Sky Sports F1 commentators scratching their heads as to why the red flag had been waved.
F1 RESULTS: Hamilton DENIES Red Bull domination as multiple red flags cause chaos
READ MORE: Championship challenger causes red flag with HUGE crash
Eventually, the session got back underway, with F1's official X account revealing it was due to debris on track that needed to be removed from T12.
For Mercedes, the break in proceedings allowed them to sort out a problem that George Russell was facing, with something becoming lodged underneath his elbow while driving his W15.
Kravitz reveals mystery red flag cause
Once the session had got back underway, there was still real confusion among the Sky Sports crew about where the delay had come from.
Legendary pit lane commentator Ted Kravitz later revealed an issue for one of the Williams cars had caused the red flag.
He suggested that a piece of metal had come flying off youngster Franco Colapinto's car, a piece of debris that marshals needed to remove from the track.
READ MORE: FIA issue official F1 statement as MULTIPLE breaches confirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Team boss admits Vettel 'love' amid stunning F1 return decision
- 1 hour ago
Who is Harry Benjamin? The Sky F1 commentator stepping up for David Croft in select 2024 races
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Baku
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Hamilton DENIES Red Bull domination as multiple red flags cause chaos
- 2 hours ago
Championship challenger causes red flag with HUGE crash
- 2 hours ago
MYSTERY red flag causes confusion at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov