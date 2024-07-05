F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen BEATEN as rivals thrive on home turf

As preparations for one of the most iconic races of the Formula 1 calendar continue, it was Lando Norris who topped the time sheets in FP2 ahead of the 75th British Grand Prix this weekend.

Dark rain clouds looming over Silverstone didn't stop Norris going fastest, alongside a shock result for Verstappen in P7 failing to challenge the young Brit. McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri was just behind Norris in P2, with the Red Bull of Sergio Perez making a much-needed appearance as third fastest.

The Haas of Nico Hulkenberg surprised by finishing FP2 in fourth following a strong session, with team-mate Kevin Magnussen a stark contrast at the very bottom of the grid.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five despite a tumultuous session for the Ferrari driver after he admitted 'struggling' over team radio.

Earlier in the day, Norris looked comfortable leading the pack, teasing a comeback after his DNF in Austria by going fastest in FP1.

Below are the timesheets from both of Friday’s practice sessions at Silverstone.

F1 FP2 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:26.549

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.331

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.434

4. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.441

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.601

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.653

7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.684

8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.700

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.725

10. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.745

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.823

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.832

13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.096

14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.183

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.194

16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.196

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.260

18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.264

19. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.367

20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.573



F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:27.420

2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.134

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.211

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.309

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.318

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.374

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.438

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.483

9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.505

10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.554

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.662

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.834

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.057

14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.116

15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.170

16. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.229

17. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.315

18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.658

19. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.850

20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.444



