F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen BEATEN as rivals thrive on home turf
As preparations for one of the most iconic races of the Formula 1 calendar continue, it was Lando Norris who topped the time sheets in FP2 ahead of the 75th British Grand Prix this weekend.
Dark rain clouds looming over Silverstone didn't stop Norris going fastest, alongside a shock result for Verstappen in P7 failing to challenge the young Brit. McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri was just behind Norris in P2, with the Red Bull of Sergio Perez making a much-needed appearance as third fastest.
The Haas of Nico Hulkenberg surprised by finishing FP2 in fourth following a strong session, with team-mate Kevin Magnussen a stark contrast at the very bottom of the grid.
Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five despite a tumultuous session for the Ferrari driver after he admitted 'struggling' over team radio.
Earlier in the day, Norris looked comfortable leading the pack, teasing a comeback after his DNF in Austria by going fastest in FP1.
Below are the timesheets from both of Friday’s practice sessions at Silverstone.
F1 FP2 Results: British Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:26.549
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.331
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.434
4. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.441
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.601
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.653
7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.684
8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.700
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.725
10. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.745
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.823
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.832
13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.096
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.183
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.194
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.196
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.260
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.264
19. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.367
20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.573
F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2024
1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:27.420
2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.134
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.211
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.309
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.318
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.374
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.438
8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.483
9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.505
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.554
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.662
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.834
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.057
14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.116
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.170
16. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.229
17. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.315
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.658
19. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.850
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.444
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

