close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen BEATEN as rivals thrive on home turf

F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen BEATEN as rivals thrive on home turf

F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen BEATEN as rivals thrive on home turf

F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen BEATEN as rivals thrive on home turf

As preparations for one of the most iconic races of the Formula 1 calendar continue, it was Lando Norris who topped the time sheets in FP2 ahead of the 75th British Grand Prix this weekend.

Dark rain clouds looming over Silverstone didn't stop Norris going fastest, alongside a shock result for Verstappen in P7 failing to challenge the young Brit. McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri was just behind Norris in P2, with the Red Bull of Sergio Perez making a much-needed appearance as third fastest.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

READ MORE: Horner reveals why 'the old Daniel' Ricciardo COULD return imminently

The Haas of Nico Hulkenberg surprised by finishing FP2 in fourth following a strong session, with team-mate Kevin Magnussen a stark contrast at the very bottom of the grid.

Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five despite a tumultuous session for the Ferrari driver after he admitted 'struggling' over team radio.

Earlier in the day, Norris looked comfortable leading the pack, teasing a comeback after his DNF in Austria by going fastest in FP1.

Below are the timesheets from both of Friday’s practice sessions at Silverstone.

F1 FP2 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:26.549
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.331
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.434
4. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.441
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.601
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.653
7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.684
8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.700
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.725
10. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.745
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.823
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.832
13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.096
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.183
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.194
16. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.196
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.260
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.264
19. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.367
20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.573

READ MORE: Red Bull driver nearly causes MASSIVE Silverstone FP1 crash

F1 FP1 Results: British Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:27.420
2. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.134
3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.211
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.309
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.318
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.374
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.438
8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.483
9. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.505
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.554
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.662
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.834
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.057
14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.116
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.170
16. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.229
17. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1.315
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.658
19. Isack Hadjar [Red Bull] - +1.850
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.444

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

READ MORE: Verstappen FAN FURY denied ahead of Silverstone F1 showdown

Related

Max Verstappen Lando Norris George Russell Aston Martin Oscar Piastri Silverstone
Norris in HEARTWARMING Silverstone moment ahead of British GP
F1 Social

Norris in HEARTWARMING Silverstone moment ahead of British GP

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull driver nearly causes MASSIVE Silverstone FP1 crash
British Grand Prix Practice

Red Bull driver nearly causes MASSIVE Silverstone FP1 crash

  • Today 14:40

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

London F1 race SLAMMED in favour of Silverstone ‘legacy’

  • 5 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ex-Mercedes guru SNATCHED by F1 rivals

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen BEATEN as rivals thrive on home turf

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Norris in HEARTWARMING Silverstone moment ahead of British GP

  • 3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso

Slow decline means F1 superstar may REGRET big decision (and it's not Lewis Hamilton)

  • 3 hours ago
British Grand Prix

F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Silverstone

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x