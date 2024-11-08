Hamilton reveals major F1 change he hopes will last FOREVER

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful that the impact of a recent change within Formula 1 will leave a lasting legacy in the sport.

His comments come ahead of his highly anticipated move to Ferrari, where he will aim to secure a historic eighth world championship.

Hamilton's last title triumph came in 2020, but since losing out in heartbreaking fashion to Max Verstappen the following season, has been a long way off the pace of his Red Bull rival.

He has shown flashes of his elite talent at times during this campaign, most notably at Silverstone where he secured an emotional victory in front of his adoring fans.

But it has been a largely frustrating campaign for the 39-year-old, who has consistently bemoaned his car's lack of performance, including at last weekend's Brazil Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton will line up for Italian giants Ferrari from next season

Hamilton aims to get back in contention to challenge Max Verstappen

Champion speaks out on key issue

Despite suffering much frustration on the track, the 105-time race winner has continued to enjoy life away from the F1 spotlight, popping up in music videos and making appearances at the Paris Olympics.

He was also named co-chair of the iconic Met Gala for 2025, a title he was 'honoured' to receive.

Hamilton is often seen sporting the latest fashion in and around the paddock, and has even released his own line of merchandise.

And he believes it is vital for drivers to be given the opportunity to express themselves in any way they see fit, which hasn't always been the case.

The Mercedes star has made no secret of his interest in fashion

Speaking to GQ, he said: “There's always been a real synergy between fashion and Formula 1

“I started getting a better understanding of everything and discovering my own identity. It was tough coming into the paddock while finding my own style.

"Recently, though, it's been really cool to see other drivers coming out of their shells.

"They've obviously gone to their teams and said, ‘Hey, I want to wear my own stuff into the track,’ and hopefully that's a change that will last forever.”

