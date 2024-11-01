Hamilton makes 'incredible' Ferrari F1 admission

Lewis Hamilton has described Ferrari’s recent resurgence as “incredible,” admitting that he has been closely following his future team’s success on the track.

With just four races remaining in his Mercedes career, Hamilton is not only focused on his final season with the Silver Arrows but also eagerly observing Ferrari’s impressive rise as he prepares to join them in 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes drop bombshell as Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 team announce SHOCK new 'driver' ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

Ferrari's recent form has transformed them into a formidable force, with wins in the past two Grands Prix — Carlos Sainz’s triumph in Mexico and Charles Leclerc’s victory in Texas — putting the Italian team back in the spotlight.

“[At] the beginning of the year, if you look at somewhere like maybe China already, the Red Bull was like a second ahead," Hamilton said.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have won the last two F1 races

Hamilton is impressed by Ferrari

“And it's been quite incredible to see the McLaren rise and then the Ferrari in the last few races, to see their progress.

“I'm very interested in my future, of course. And so, in that respect, keeping an eye, yeah. Watching everything that happens.”

Hamilton’s comments highlight Ferrari’s five wins this season, a record that outpaces Mercedes’ performance and shows that Hamilton is joining the Prancing Horse at an exciting time.

Tiffosi are excited to welcome Lewis Hamilton to their team

With Ferrari now second in the constructors’ standings behind McLaren, the British driver’s admiration for their late-season charge is a promising sign of his enthusiasm for his future challenge.

Hamilton has admitted to studying Ferrari’s recent developments, taking note of their car’s improvements and track reactions in different conditions.

"We all watch the videos, all the drivers, we all watch the onboard laps and we're always trying to see where we can gain time," he said.

“And there's some cars that just react differently and better or worse in certain areas. And you're trying to figure out how you can find that within either your balance or get the team to develop the car in that direction.”

Hamilton will be looking to impress the crowd in Brazil

As Hamilton eyes his next chapter with Ferrari, he also expressed a hint of regret over Mercedes’ competitive struggles this season.

“Of course that's what we would have all loved, to have been in the fight for the championship,” he stated.

However, he voiced confidence that Mercedes’ recent setbacks will only motivate them to return stronger.

“But I know this team so well, and I know that the results and the position we're in this year will just only fuel them even more to work harder to have a better car next year,” he added.

For now, the “incredible” transformation Hamilton has seen at Ferrari has him keenly anticipating what 2025 will hold, sparking intrigue over what the Hamilton-Ferrari combination could achieve in their upcoming partnership.

READ MORE: Hamilton set for team SWITCH at Brazilian GP

Related