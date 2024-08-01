Cullen reveals KEY to racing return following Hamilton split

Angela Cullen has revealed the reasons she decided to return to the world of motorsport following her professional split with Lewis Hamilton.

Cullen was seven-time Formula 1 world champion Hamilton's physiotherapist and close aide from 2016-2023, with the pair developing a close friendship during their time together.

The 49-year-old opted to resign from her post last year, choosing to take some time away from the sport to participate in a variety of solo adventures.

Despite their professional relationship coming to an end, they have remained close friends, with Hamilton describing her as a 'healer', and revealing that they were making plans to catch up.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen struck up a close friendship

The pair worked together at Mercedes from 2016-2023

Cullen opens up on Armstrong connection

Cullen has since returned to motor racing and is now a valuable member of IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong's team.

The Kiwi driver has already hailed her influence, despite enduring an up-and-down campaign which has delivered mixed results.

It is a relationship which Cullen also believes is going from strength to strength, with the trainer often posting motivational messages on social media on race weekends.

In an interview featured on the NTT IndyCar Series YouTube channel, the New Zealand native has explained why she opted to make a return to the track, revealing her unexpected linkup with Armstrong as the key to it all.

Cullen has teamed up with Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar

“When I left Formula 1 I thought I was moving away from motorsport. I retired actually,” Cullen explained.

“And then I connected with Marcus Armstrong and I just started working with him on mental skills and things in the background.

“In the off-season, I was sponsored by SOS Hydration who he was sponsored by as well and they connected us.

“We have very similar values. We’re very driven. We’re very competitive. I was really excited that he was that same way.

“Then he said: ‘Do you want to come to a race?’, and I said: ‘I’d love to come out’."

