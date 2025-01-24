Hamilton delivers moving statement over 'LUCKY' Ferrari drive

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a heartwarming statement following his move to Ferrari, having debuted with the Scuderia at their testing track in Fiorano earlier this week.

The seven-time champion thrilled thousands of adoring fans who had reportedly camped out overnight to witness Formula 1 history and has now spoken on what the debut meant to him.

The 40-year-old has now officially joined Ferrari as an F1 driver after leaving his former Mercedes team at the end of 2024 after 12 successful years.

Hamilton secured six of his seven drivers' titles with the Silver Arrows and has now reunited with ally Fred Vasseur and former trainer Angela Cullen.

With such a strong team around him, the British icon could well be on his way to fighting for a record-breaking eighth title victory.

Could Lewis Hamilton secure an eighth F1 championship with Ferrari?

Lewis Hamilton made his debut behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car this week

Hamilton delivers debut statement over Ferrari switch

The F1 legend appeared ecstatic to be taking to the track for the first time in a Ferrari F1 car, getting behind the wheel of the SF-23, which was formerly driven by his predecessor Carlos Sainz and new team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was also in attendance at Fiorano.

The duo completed laps on track in testing conditions, pleasing fans by greeting them at the historic gates where so many icons of the sport have tested the Scuderia's machinery in the past.

Speaking after his Ferrari debut, Hamilton declared: "I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are now F1 team-mates

"When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.

"I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started."

